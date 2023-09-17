NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers Deommodore Lenoir was fined $5,618 for his unnecessary roughness hit on Steelers RB Najee Harris . ( CBwas fined $5,618 for his unnecessary roughness hit on Steelers RB. ( Cam Inman

The 49ers hosted former Cowboys CB Anthony Brown for a visit on Friday. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that he hopes WR Cooper Kupp can return from injured reserve for Week 5 against the Eagles.

“We are hopeful about that,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “I want to be careful to say, but the reason that we put him on IR was so that you know if it’s going to be those four weeks that he’s mandated to be able to miss and then we can take him off of the IR and be available for that fifth week. That was the reason that we made that decision that we did last week because you don’t know what’s going to really come up. It doesn’t put a timetable on really rushing him back, allowing him to be able to go throughout a thorough process. He’s so conscientious and I think he wanted to be out there so bad that sometimes it’s, all right, well let’s protect you from you because you’re such an elite competitor. I want to be careful to put the cart before the horse that they say, but I’m hopeful about that.”

The NFL fined Rams Aaron Donald $16,391 for roughing the passer against the Seahawks in Week 1. ( DL$16,391 for roughing the passer against the Seahawks in Week 1. ( Tom Pelissero

Seahawks

The NFL fined Seahawks D.K. Metcalf $10,927 for unnecessary roughness WR$10,927 for unnecessary roughness and another $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct for a total of $21,854. ( Tom Pelissero