NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk and HC Kyle Shanahan believe that it is time for QB Brock Purdy to start getting the respect that he deserves.

“He’s just so consistent and he just continues to go out there and prove people wrong,” Juszczyk said, via ESPN. “I’m happy that he’s able to go out here and have a four-touchdown game on national television because, not that it matters what people on the outside are saying about him, but he deserves more respect than what he gets, I think. I hope he gets a little bit of that from this.”

“I mean, he was really good,” Shanahan said of Purdy’s performance on Sunday night. “Everybody was pretty good. But thought he missed one throw throughout the day, from what it seemed like, just a little behind [Brandon Aiyuk” href=”https://www.nfl.com/players/brandon-aiyuk/”>Brandon Aiyuk] in the first quarter on one and everything else seemed pretty flawless. He did a great job versus a real good pass rush, and some tight coverages, The guys gave him some time. Also, the guys made a lot of plays, too.”

Cardinals

Cardinals S Jalen Thompson was fined $18,222 for unnecessary roughness and LB Ezekiel Turner was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness from Week 4.

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp told reporters that it felt good to be back on the field but there’s a lot of room for improvement.

“I think there’s some stuff … just processing, seeing the field, seeing what defenses are doing and then just being able to react to it,” Kupp said, via ESPN.com. “There’s a few things that I’m sure you’re going to look at tomorrow and just feel like, ‘Man, it’s just going to happen a little bit faster.’ But it did feel good to be out there playing football again.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct from Week 4.