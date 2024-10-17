NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals worked out five players on Tuesday including CB Keion Crossen, LB Rashaan Evans , LB Charlie Thomas III , G Matthew Jones and C Charles Turner , per Howard Balzer.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay admitted they might have pushed veteran CB Tre’Davious White into a bigger role than he was ready for coming off of a torn Achilles last year. Los Angeles benched White before their bye this past week after he was repeatedly victimized by opposing offenses.

“(He is) a pro’s pro. A guy that has continuously responded and shown the work capacity (and) the character capacity to be able to handle a lot of different situations,” McVay said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “… A lot of the plans that we had relative to this team or as it relates to what you’re asking about were very different from what’s unfolded. That’s our reality. Because we were so injury prone at that spot, defensively in particular (and at) some other spots offensively, that did accelerate the amount of snaps that he was going to play.”

The Rams traded LB Ernest Jones coming out of the preseason citing younger players like UDFA LBs Omar Speights and Jake Hummel . Those two have yet to play significant snaps this season. McVay explained: “You continue to give those guys opportunities throughout the course of these practices, and if it got to a point where we felt like that was the best option for us, then those guys would be out there.”

McVay said WR Cooper Kupp is moving in the right direction but he's still not sure if he'll play this week, per Sarah Barshop: "There's a possibility that he'll play, but we'll see how today goes. He's trending in the right direction, but we'll see exactly what that means as the week progresses."

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said they are glad to acquire DT Roy Robertson-Harris and thinks he gives them flexibility: “He’s big, he’s tough, he’s physical. [He can] play all three gaps.” (John Boyle)

said they are glad to acquire DT and thinks he gives them flexibility: “He’s big, he’s tough, he’s physical. [He can] play all three gaps.” (John Boyle) Macdonald said CB Byron Murphy II (hamstring) practiced on Wednesday, while CB Tre Brown (quad) did not participate, via Michael-Shawn Dugar.

(hamstring) practiced on Wednesday, while CB (quad) did not participate, via Michael-Shawn Dugar. Macdonald doesn’t expect them to open OT Abraham Lucas‘ practice window this week.