NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, Geno Smith, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon commented on the team’s addition of RB Marlon Mack, who was once a starter and is continuing his attempt to return to form following a torn Achilles in 2020.

“Excited to have him here,” Gannon said, via CardsWire.com. “I was with him in Indy. Phenomenal person and a phenomenal teammate. Excited to get him acclimated. We’ll find out (how much he has left). He’s had some really good years. He’s been nicked like a lot of running backs have. If you ask him, he’s got a lot left in the tank.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay gave an update on WR Cooper Kupp‘s injury and gave a potential timetable for his return.

“It’s really day-to-day. He just felt a little tweak. It was a red zone route, just felt a little tightness in his hamstring,” McVay said, via RamsWire.com. “I don’t think it’s anything to be overly concerned with but want to be able to be smart with him and I’m hopeful to get him back out here sooner than later. But he knows his body so well and he’s got a specific plan and you guys see him, he’s out here moving around. As far as exactly when he’s back, I’m definitely hopeful that by the time we at least have our competitive practices against the Raiders, he’s able to get that kind of work because I think that is important. Don’t want to rush it, but I think it’s kind of more of a day-to-day thing. It’s not something that we expect to drag on, but you never know with the soft tissue stuff.”

McVay says that OL Logan Bruss will remain at right tackle as the backup to veteran OT Rob Havenstein. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll has high praise for the strong performance that QB Geno Smith has had during training camp.

“I think Geno’s had a great camp,” Carroll told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “He looked so comfortable the other night and his protection worked beautifully for him. The guys up front did a great job of giving him a chance to see everything. We’ve done a lot of stuff in the nine days now, but we’ve done a lot of stuff to work on some things and expand some stuff. We’ve tested the secondary really extensively with the ball downfield. He’s been able to handle all of that. He’s been aggressive, been very aggressive and he’s really confident. At camp today he had a beautiful day. Not just dinking the ball around, we’re throwing the ball all over the yard and he’s able to handle all of the situations. A big part of it is working together with the O-line. They’re doing a really good job for him. So, he gets a chance to see things clearly. And he knows he’s going to get time and he can feel that he is. And he also has confidence in them picking stuff up from pressure. It’s just a big part of the quarterback’s position. That security that he feels, and the guys are working hard to get him that.”

Aaron Wilson reports that the Seahawks worked out OLB Jordan Ferguson on Monday.

on Monday. Wilson also reports that the team is working out former Rams pass rusher Chris Garrett.