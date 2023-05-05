NFC Notes: Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said he was glad the organization picked up his fifth-year option and is hopeful to play his entire career in Dallas.

“I’m very excited,” Lamb said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Dallas is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be. I don’t see myself really wearing any other jersey. I don’t really want to get into too much detail on that, but I’m definitely excited for the future.”

As for Dak Prescott‘s contract expiring in 2024, the quarterback said he’s confident the organization and his representation will get something done.

“Y’all know me, and y’all know every offseason is for me to go in there and get better as best as I can,” Prescott said. “That’s stuff that I leave to the Cowboys and I leave to my agent. They got it done years ago. And when it’s time to get it done again, I trust in both of them.”

Eagles

When appearing on 975TheFanatic, ESPN’s Adam Schefter commented on former Eagles DC and new Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon‘s tampering issues.

Schefter said Dolphins’ new DC Vic Fangio could have joined Philadelphia and succeeded Gannon as defensive coordinator.

“The interesting part about it would be this, I think it impacted a lot of peoples’ lives. Vic Fangio, for example, probably would not have taken the Dolphins defensive coordinator job and would be the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia today if everything was on the up and up. And so, it didn’t just impact the Cardinals and their job with Jonathan Gannon, it impacted others as well,” Schefter said. “I think everybody knows – in any line of work – if they’re on an expiring contract or they’re under consideration, they still have responsibilities to their employer to finish the job the right way… In this particular case, I just think the Eagles weren’t comfortable with the information that they learned Jeffrey [Lurie] brought it up to Michael Bidwill, and this is where the organizations wound up.”

Giants

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence said he wasn’t seeking a specific number on his four-year, $90 million deal and just wanted to feel respected by the organization: “I wanted to be respected for my production and leadership around here,” via Pat Leonard.

said he wasn’t seeking a specific number on his four-year, $90 million deal and just wanted to feel respected by the organization: “I wanted to be respected for my production and leadership around here,” via Pat Leonard. Lawrence believes RB Saquon Barkley will eventually receive his extension: “He’s a great player. He’s a great leader for us. One of the top players on the team. I’m excited to see what’s up for him,” via Jordan Raanan.

will eventually receive his extension: “He’s a great player. He’s a great leader for us. One of the top players on the team. I’m excited to see what’s up for him,” via Jordan Raanan. Lawrence had high praise of DC Wink Martindale: “He gives us the keys. He lets us run [the defense],” per Dan Salomone.