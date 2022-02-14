NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys’ receiving trio of CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup may have played their final snaps together. Gallup is a free agent and has a torn ACL to rehab, while Cooper is a potential cap casualty. Lamb isn’t ruling anything out though.

“Honestly, I have no clue about what’s going on right now,” Lamb said via USA Today’s Matthew Lenix. “I’m kinda confused about these (outside) talks. They say a lot of people are leaving. … You never know, what if we get the band back together?”

Eagles

The Athletic’s Zach Berman writes the big lesson of the Super Bowl for the Eagles should be to invest in the pass rush over and over, as that’s an area the Eagles could stand to improve significantly in.

While other will point to the Rams’ trade for Matthew Stafford as what put them over the top, Berman says the Eagle should be cautious about drawing the same parallel when thinking about a potential similar deal for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, as he doesn’t think their roster is as good as the Rams were when they traded for Stafford.

Giants

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano thinks the Giants should be able to find a trade market for CB James Bradberry to clear some cap space, as he’s still a solid starting corner and is only 28.

Vacchiano is also optimistic about the Giants' chances of getting LB Blake Martinez to accept a pay cut, as he's coming off of a torn ACL and could face a limited market in free agency. Reducing his salary from $8 million to $2 million and adding incentives could be appealing.

Vacchiano doesn't think the Giants will trade RB Saquon Barkley before the start of the season but he adds it could be a possibility at the trade deadline if the Giants are out of things and get a decent offer. He doesn't think New York should extend Barkley.

By cutting TE Kyle Rudolph, P Riley Dixon, RB Devontae Booker, C Nick Gates, TE Kaden Smith and WR Sterling Shepard, the Giants could save around $23 million in cap space, per Vacchiano.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Giants are hiring Drew Wilkins as their OLB coach. He held the same position in Baltimore under DC Don Martindale.