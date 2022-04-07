NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

New Eagles LB Kyzir White wants to spend the rest of his career in Philadelphia and acknowledged he bet on himself with a one-year deal.

“I’d love to be here for the rest of my career,” White told Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “This is where I want to be. It’s a one-year deal — I’m betting on myself. I just have to prove it again.”

  • Jordan Schultz reports Penn State EDGE Jesse Luketa will have a local visit with the Giants.
  • Other teams around the league think the Giants will take at least three offensive linemen, including one in the first round, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano: “They’ve been sniffing around every offensive lineman in this draft. Every lineman I’ve talked to thinks the Giants are interested. You can’t go watch one without turning around and bumping into a Giants (scout).”
  • The Giants will be meeting with Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto before the draft. (Mike Garafolo)
  • Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Ryan Roberts)
  • Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the New York Giants. (Ari Meirov)

