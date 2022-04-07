NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Fansided’s Matt Lombardo has heard the Cowboys are infatuated with Virginia TE Jelani Woods and could take him in the third or fourth round.
- Michael Gehlken reports that Dallas hosted Woods for a top 30 visit on Thursday.
- Georgia Tech S/LB Tariq Carpenter had a visit with the Cowboys. (Billy Marshall)
Eagles
New Eagles LB Kyzir White wants to spend the rest of his career in Philadelphia and acknowledged he bet on himself with a one-year deal.
“I’d love to be here for the rest of my career,” White told Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “This is where I want to be. It’s a one-year deal — I’m betting on myself. I just have to prove it again.”
- Jordan Schultz reports Penn State EDGE Jesse Luketa has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Eagles this week.
- Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ari Meirov)
Giants
- Jordan Schultz reports Penn State EDGE Jesse Luketa will have a local visit with the Giants.
- Other teams around the league think the Giants will take at least three offensive linemen, including one in the first round, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano: “They’ve been sniffing around every offensive lineman in this draft. Every lineman I’ve talked to thinks the Giants are interested. You can’t go watch one without turning around and bumping into a Giants (scout).”
- The Giants will be meeting with Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto before the draft. (Mike Garafolo)
- Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Ryan Roberts)
- Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the New York Giants. (Ari Meirov)
