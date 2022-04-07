NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys Fansided’s Matt Lombardo has heard the Cowboys are infatuated with Virginia TE Jelani Woods and could take him in the third or fourth round.

and could take him in the third or fourth round. Michael Gehlken reports that Dallas hosted Woods for a top 30 visit on Thursday.

Georgia Tech S/LB Tariq Carpenter had a visit with the Cowboys. (Billy Marshall)

Eagles

New Eagles LB Kyzir White wants to spend the rest of his career in Philadelphia and acknowledged he bet on himself with a one-year deal.

“I’d love to be here for the rest of my career,” White told Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “This is where I want to be. It’s a one-year deal — I’m betting on myself. I just have to prove it again.”

Jordan Schultz reports Penn State EDGE Jesse Luketa has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Eagles this week.

has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Eagles this week. Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ari Meirov)

Giants

Jordan Schultz reports Penn State EDGE Jesse Luketa will have a local visit with the Giants.

will have a local visit with the Giants. Other teams around the league think the Giants will take at least three offensive linemen, including one in the first round, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano: “They’ve been sniffing around every offensive lineman in this draft. Every lineman I’ve talked to thinks the Giants are interested. You can’t go watch one without turning around and bumping into a Giants (scout).”

The Giants will be meeting with Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto before the draft. (Mike Garafolo)

before the draft. (Mike Garafolo) Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Ryan Roberts)

had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Ryan Roberts) Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the New York Giants. (Ari Meirov)