NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert feels disappointed by his performance in last week’s preseason game against the Broncos.

“I gotta play better,” said Tolbert, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I got to do better. I expect more out of myself.”

Tolbert thinks he is learning more about Dallas’ system as he plays in different receiver roles.

“I’m learning more and more about each position as I go,” Tolbert said. “And so, me just being able to move around and understand more — in the game Saturday, it was kind of flying around on me. Overall, I’m picking it up. I’m good. Now, I’m just working on being consistent. My main goal was to come out here, be consistent and compete hard, and I think I did a very good job of that.”

Cowboys DE Dante Fowler was fined $10,609 for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the preseason opener which led to him being benched for the remainder of the game. (Ian Rapoport)

Eagles

Armando Salguero of Outkick.com reports that Browns RB Kareem Hunt would be open to a trade to the Eagles, despite the fact that he enjoys playing for the Browns.

Zach Berman thinks that OLB Haason Reddick , CB James Bradberry , and first-round DT Jordan Davis are the biggest additions that will help to transform the defense this season.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll wouldn’t elaborate on QB Daniel Jones ‘ neck operation earlier this offseason and isn’t concerned about his quarterback: “That’s Daniel’s personal business.” (Dan Salomone)

(elbow) will not play in Sunday’s preseason game. Giants’ seventh-round OT Evan Neal is confident that he’s an NFL-caliber offensive tackle: “I belong here. I belong in this league.” (Dan Salomone)