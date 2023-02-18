NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said HC Mike McCarthy expects the team’s offense to change “20-30 percent” next season.

“Right now, Mike told me [about] 20-30% change,” Prescott said, via Yahoo Sports. “I think if anything, it’s things that need to be changed. It’s great to dial in, fix some things, get sharper and crisper. I’m excited.”

Prescott added that he’s happy that OC Kellen Moore was able to move on and find another opportunity that fits him.

“When you lose a friend, you’re going to be upset, but that’s the nature of this business,” Prescott said. “When I say I’m upset he’s gone, it’s not that I’m upset about the future. It’s that when you’re a player, you have the relationship we’ve had, when he was a player. [I] watched his success and watched him grow into the coordinator that he is. I’m just as excited about our opportunity as I am for a new start for Kellen.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants cohesion between McCarthy and Prescott on upcoming decisions.

“Frankly, I want Mike and Dak to join at the hip on the execution at quarterback,” Jones said. “Mike of course knows the personnel, knows [Dak], so picture if I had just interviewed him and he was coming in, how far ahead he is of making this thing really work. Knowing Dak and what he’s going to do, and knowing Mike, I think we’re definitely going to see positive, positive, just a lot of positive results.”

Prescott reiterated that he’s excited about new OC Brian Schottenheimer and believes that the team’s new direction will ultimately benefit him.

“Sometimes change is good,” Prescott said. “I’m a big believer in change and I’m excited for Mike calling the plays. I’m excited for Schotty. I’m excited for just being able to dial into this offense and just really get it to where we want it to be. I’m excited as hell.”

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said they are “scarred” following their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

“We got scarred. We got a scar on us. It’s gonna heal over time,” said Roseman, via Marcus Hayes of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We’re going to do everything we can — everything in our power — to make sure we bring this city, our players, our staff what they deserve.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni feels “hungrier” for another Super Bowl run.

“We were there. We were close,” said Sirianni. “All that does is make me hungrier to get back… When you see the red and yellow confetti fall, and you get a piece of it stuck on your damn shirt… I’ve got to do everything I can do to help our guys get back into this moment.”

Sirianni said they aren’t holding anything against ST coordinator Michael Clay after Philadelphia allowed a 65-yard punt return that led to a touchdown for Kansas City.

“Nothing is ever decided on one play. I have tremendous confidence in Coach Clay and how he’s improved,” said Sirianni.

Tom Pelissero reports that the NFL fined Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson $14,111 for lowering his helmet in the Super Bowl. Pelissero adds that Gardner-Johnson plans to appeal this fine.

Giants

Pat Leonard reports that Giants RB coach DeAndre Smith is leaving the team to join the Colts under new HC Shane Steichen.