NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys will be switching international pathway program OL Isaac Alarcon to defensive tackle after three years on the team’s practice squad.

Eagles

Jeff McLane notes that the reason S C.J. Gardner-Johnson did not end up re-signing with the Eagles after the team offered him a multi-year deal to start free agency is that he was looking for more and overvalued the market. He later ended up settling for a prove-it deal with the Lions.

Marcus Mariota on his career experiences: "These experiences are so invaluable. I've been a starter, I've won a playoff game, I've been benched, I've been a backup, I've been hurt. I've gone through a list of things that has allowed me to relate to a lot of guys." (Josh Tolentino)

Giants

Giants WR Parris Campbell is excited to finally have consistency in New York with QB Daniel Jones after coming over from the Colts which has had a revolving door of quarterbacks since Campell was drafted.

“It’s definitely tough — definitely tough as a receiver going through so many different changes with so many quarterbacks,” Campbell told reporters, via GiantsWire.com. “Then especially last year, playing with three quarterbacks in one season, it’s definitely tough because you want to build a rapport with a guy and keep it consistent throughout the season and build that chemistry. Just with so much change, it’s hard to do that. As a receiver, it’s like you’ve got to change what you want to do like running routes. You’ve got to be on the same page as the different quarterbacks. Some guys like other things, certain routes. It’s a lot of different changes, and it’s hard to get it consistent and get on the same page with so many guys. The guys that we had, credit to them because they’re super detailed from top to bottom — each and every one of them — super detailed. So, it was easy to get on the same page and get along with those guys. I’m excited, being here now in New York, getting to build a rapport with (quarterback) Daniel Jones. I’m excited about what’s to come.”

Giants WR Darius Slayton said the Giants felt like the best fit for him due to what the team is building with QB Daniel Jones, HC Brian Daboll, and OC Mike Kafka. (Dan Salomone)