NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- The Athletic’s Dane Brugler cites a plugged-in league source who told him he thinks the Cowboys will take Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer in the first round: “I just can’t see Dallas passing.”
- He adds there’s a high chance the Cowboys draft a quarterback as a prospective backup and they are high on Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell.
- Per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Iowa TE Sam LaPorta said he had a private workout with the Cowboys.
- Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson had a top-30 visit with the Cowboys. (Ian Rapoport)
Eagles
- Tom Pelissero reports that Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie will visit with the Bengals and has also met with the Chiefs and Eagles.
Giants
- Per Josh Norris, Louisville EDGE Yaya Diaby is visiting the Giants.
- Ryan Fowler reports that Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White has visited with the Giants, Packers, and Raiders.
- Giants QB Daniel Jones spoke about the contract situation of RB Saquon Barkley: “There’s a business side to all of this. He’s a great teammate and great friend. I’ll support him through it all.” (Andrew Siciliano)
- Giants S Xavier McKinney said the hand he broke in an ATV accident is good to go: “I’m going to play at a high level, and I’m going to leave it at that.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!