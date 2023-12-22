NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said OT Tyron Smith suffered a back injury in Week 15 against the Bills, but they still have “a lot of time” to determine his availability.

said OT suffered a back injury in Week 15 against the Bills, but they still have “a lot of time” to determine his availability. McCarthy added G Zack Martin‘s is uncertain for Sunday’s game due to a bruised quad, via Todd Archer.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni thinks criticism against their offense is unfair against OC Brian Johnson given it is the same system they’ve run since Sirianni’s arrival.

“We have to put the players in more positions to create explosive plays,” Sirianni said, via ProFootballTalk. “But make no mistake about it, this offense is being run the exact same way the offense was run last year and the year before that. This offense is my offense; right? This is my offense. So, the criticism on the offense I think unfairly goes to Brian. Brian calls the plays. Brian calls the plays. It unfairly goes to Brian. The criticism on this offense should come at me because this is my offense. I was hired to do a job here and got hired because I was successful as an offensive coordinator with our schemes and the different things that we did to coach players and help players win. I’m committed to that. Like I said, the criticism should come at me, and I think it unfairly goes at Brian a lot of the times because he’s calling the plays.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said DT A’Shawn Robinson (knee) returned to practice on Thursday, via Art Stapleton.

said DT (knee) returned to practice on Thursday, via Art Stapleton. Daboll said they haven’t ruled out DE Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) from Week 16 and intimated he could play without practicing.