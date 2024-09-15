NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on the Saints’ running game in their loss on Sunday: “The ball on the perimeter, was time and time again. So obviously we have to have a good answer for that moving forward. In this league, when you put it on tape, you’re going to see it again and again. So we put a lot on tape today.” (Ed Werder)
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones following the loss: “This is early. This is very, very early. We certainly didn’t see this coming. Obviously we’ve got a lot of room for improvement here.” (Jon Machota)
- Also weighing in on the tough defeat by the Saints was LB Micah Parsons: “To me, it had nothing to do with the scheme. I thought (Mike Zimmer) called a pretty good game. … At the end of the day, I just believe we got outplayed. Whoever played on that field, everyone didn’t play 100%. That’s just me being accountable and saying the truth. We all got to play better.” (Machota)
- Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson was doubtful Sunday with a knee injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
- Dallas EVP Stephen Jones on Ferguson’s status: “It looks like it’s gonna be a stretch for him to play. We are taking a conservative route with him. Get him healthy. The good news is we like our tight end group.” (Jon Machota)
Eagles
- Eagles DC Vic Fangio said EDGE Bryce Huff must “separate himself” from other players at the position to play more, per Zach Berman.
- The Eagles worked out CB D.J. James and DB A.J. Woods on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson. Woods was later signed to the practice squad.
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said they are going to need LB Devin White despite him not currently being a starter: “We’re gonna need him this year. It’s a long season.” (Brooks Kubena)
- Eagles LB Devin White was surprised he wasn’t a starter because of his offseason performance: “At the end of the day, that’s not my call. I’m going to do what’s asked of me and stay ready — whether that’s the last two minutes of the game or the first two minutes of the game. …That’s what I came here to do, rewrite the story for my career. However that plays out, I don’t control that. Leave that in God’s hands. And stay ready — I don’t cry, I don’t mope around. Just come to work and be a pro about everything.” (Zach Berman)
Giants
- Giants WR Malik Nabers after a loss despite his big performance in Week 2: “I’m disappointed. No matter how good of a game you can play, that last play came down to me. I’m hurt that I let those veterans down.” (Charlotte Carroll)
- Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson ($9,804) and LB Darius Muasau ($4,696) were fined for Unnecessary Roughness.
