NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he expects QB Dak Prescott to be able to participate in organized team workouts in June and be cleared for training camp in July.

“He’ll do most things,” McCarthy said, via Todd Archer. “There’s a plan in place that’s coordinated with [athletic trainers Britt Brown and Jim Maurer] and the training room so I know he feels really good. He’s really had some excellent workouts here in the last couple weeks. I’d see him doing most of the work.”

Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy was impressed by linebackers Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox in minicamp: “There is definitely command and confidence.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni deflected questions about QB Jalen Hurts being the starter next season.

“We’re just trying to get better every single day. So I’m not even to that point right now of what 2022 is going to look like, to be honest with you,” Sirianni said, via Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “It’s such a long process. And I love the process about it. It’s just every single day, you’ve got a chance to get better. Every single day. Over, and over, and over again. And yes, that applies for Jalen to get better. And it applies for everybody on our team to get a little bit better every single day. And that’s all we’re concerned about right now, is how we’re going to be better tomorrow than we were today. Are we going to put in the work to be ready to be better tomorrow? And honestly, that is all we’re concerned about with every single player on our team right now.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss writes the Patriots are working through the logistics of potentially having joint practices with the Eagles and Giants during the preseason this year.

NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt believes new Giants RB Corey Clement could steal a roster spot due to his experience on special teams.

Giants’ HC Joe Judge on new addition Kelvin Benjamin possibly playing both receiver and tight end: “He’s a big guy, he’s always been a big receiver .. I wouldn’t pin him down to any one position at this point.” (Rosenblatt)

