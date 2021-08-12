NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said his arm has felt fine since he started throwing again, but he is still scheduled to have another MRI: “Staying on this track and staying smart about it. … This is something we want to nip in the butt and not let linger.” (Jon Machota)

David Moore reports Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz missed practice with a sprained ankle that isn’t supposed to be serious.

Eagles

Eagles TE Tyree Jackson has reportedly been turning heads in training camp this summer after making the transition from playing quarterback.

Jackson feels his background as a quarterback at the University of Buffalo helps him understand route concepts.

“Just having a feel and understanding for concepts has really helped,” Jackson tells Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media. “But, at the same time, it’s all new and I’m continuing to learn.”

Jackson explained that not finding any interest as a quarterback was enough to convince him to make the position switch.

“I just felt that was where my opportunity to get back into the NFL and play football would be at,” Jackson said. “That’s really all it took.”

Eagles QB Joe Flacco had high praise of Jackson’s catching radius and thinks he’ll be difficult to tackle.

“He’s impressed me,” Flacco said. “He moves really well, he’s got a huge catch radius. Then, once he gets the ball in his hands, he seems to run really well and have a strong stride, and he’ll be tough to take down.”

Flacco added that Jackson likely has more length than anyone he’s ever played with.

“He’s probably longer than any player I’ve ever played with,” Flacco said. “I’m looking at him eye-to-eye and he’s probably eight inches longer on each arm.”

Giants

Giants S Logan Ryan believes his position switch will earn him more money.

“I didn’t move to safety because I didn’t think I could play corner or star anymore. I feel like I had a really good year in Tennessee in the slot [in 2019],” Ryan said, via PFF’s Doug Kyed. “I moved because I feel like that’s where the money is going to in the sport.”

Ryan added his training at the position will make him better this year.

“I had a full season to build my body and really train like a safety, really study the best guys,” Ryan said. “I think I’m pretty good, but I don’t think I was at the level of the top, top guys out there last year just cause I haven’t trained like that. But I don’t think those guys can cover man-to-man like me, they can’t blitz like me, I don’t think they can do some of the stuff that I’ve done.”

Ryan is trying to be to the Giants what S Devin McCourty is to the Patriots.

“He’s the guy that also brings the leadership, and the other intangibles off the field, on the field,” Ryan said. “The captain, the durable guy, the guy who’s always dependable, the guy who lines the defense up, who’s a communicator. I was in New England, and he was our communicator and he was our signal-caller in the back end.

“We’re trying to do something similar here on the Giants where we have Blake (Martinez) control the front, but I control the back. Similar to Devin, he was my comp, he’s one of my best friends, I know his game inside and out, contractually the money he’s making at his age I feel like I can be making something similar at my age. I’m happy for guys like Weddle and Devin who can really impact a game just with communication alone.”