NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said RB Miles Sanders only having one carry in the first half of Thursday night’s game was a reflection of how the game played out: “Just the flow. We weren’t getting much. Either way, it didn’t work. We were bad in the first half.” (Josh Tolentino)

Regarding the Eagles trading Zach Ertz to the Cardinals on Friday, owner Jeffrey Lurie praised the tight end for always being a demoted member of the organization for the past nine years: “He will always be a member of the Eagles family, not only because of what he accomplished on the field, but also because of the wonderful person, dedicated leader, and exemplary role model that he was for nine seasons in Philadelphia.” (Zach Berman)

Roseman added that the Eagles “couldn’t keep both” TEs Dallas Goedert and Ertz given both players are in contract years. (Jeff McLane)

.” (Mike Garafolo) Regarding the upcoming trade deadline, Roseman mentioned that he doesn’t expect them to be “sellers” and that they still have an opportunity to finish with a winning season: “I don’t view us as being sellers. I view us as still having an opportunity in the next 11 games to show what kind of team we are. And I think this was more about the opportunity to really put the pieces of the puzzle together for this team at that position and kind of moving forward. It’s not to give up on the season in any way, shape or form. I’m certainly not thinking about anything going south. But we’re thinking about the opportunity we have in front of us, starting with Vegas next week. And I know that will be a huge travel game for our fans and after we get through this weekend, we’ll be excited for that opportunity.” (ProFootballTalk)

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley is not happy about his ankle injury, which has hindered the return he has long been looking forward to.

“I’ll be honest, it’s frustrating,” Barkley said, via SNY. “It doesn’t make sense why it’s happening. Obviously, when you get hurt, you have those one or two days to reflect, feel bad for yourself and have that ‘why me’ mentality. You can’t keep that mindset. Having that mindset, you’re not going to go anywhere with it.”