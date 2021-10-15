NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Michael Gehlken reports that Cowboys’ LT Tyron Smith was added to the injury report due to a neck injury, adding that Smith has a history of neck issues including a surgery in 2020 that caused him to miss 14 games.
- Calvin Watkins reports that Smith underwent an MRI on his neck area as a precaution.
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said there’s not a lot of concern with LT Tyron Smith (neck) but they will observe him in Friday’s practice: “I’m thinking we’re going to be fine there. We’ll see how Tyron is today when he comes in. Something that showed up in practice yesterday.” (Jon Machota)
- McCarthy added that Smith’s MRI came back “favorable.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Week 6.
- Diggs said of his right ankle injury: “I feel good. I’m still taking it day by day, just going to see how I feel. I mean you’re going to get little nicks and bruises. It’s nothing for real. It is what is.” (Watkins)
- OUT for Week 6: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 6: CB Trevon Diggs (ankle), RB Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), DE Randy Gregory (knee), S Damontae Kazee (hip), T Tyron Smith (neck), S Donovan Wilson (groin)
Eagles
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said RB Miles Sanders only having one carry in the first half of Thursday night’s game was a reflection of how the game played out: “Just the flow. We weren’t getting much. Either way, it didn’t work. We were bad in the first half.” (Josh Tolentino)
- Sirianni said their offense must improve going forward: “There’s no doubt our offense needs to get better to give our chance a team to win.” (Josh Tolentino)
- Regarding the Eagles trading Zach Ertz to the Cardinals on Friday, owner Jeffrey Lurie praised the tight end for always being a demoted member of the organization for the past nine years: “He will always be a member of the Eagles family, not only because of what he accomplished on the field, but also because of the wonderful person, dedicated leader, and exemplary role model that he was for nine seasons in Philadelphia.” (Zach Berman)
- Eagles GM Howie Roseman said it was difficult to move on from Ertz but felt it was the best opportunity for both parties: “Some of the most iconic moments in the history of this franchise were from Zach. …It’s a hard day. In terms of why we did this, it was about opportunity — opportunity for the Eagles, opportunity for Zach.” (Zach Berman)
- Roseman doesn’t think Ertz’s trade is a reflection of the Eagles’ 2-4 record: “I don’t think it says anything about our season. We’re still going and trying to win every game.” (Albert Breer)
- Roseman added that the Eagles “couldn’t keep both” TEs Dallas Goedert and Ertz given both players are in contract years. (Jeff McLane)
- Roseman said they are excited for the return of TE Tyree Jackson (back), who stands at 6 feet, 7 inches tall: “The skills he has in his body, if he’s going to look like he did in training camp -that’s going to be a player for us. But he has to show it in games.” (Josh Tolentino)
- As for Goedert’s contract negotiations, Roseman said that the tight end doesn’t plan on giving any discounts: “There’s going to be no discount on Dallas Goedert.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Regarding the upcoming trade deadline, Roseman mentioned that he doesn’t expect them to be “sellers” and that they still have an opportunity to finish with a winning season: “I don’t view us as being sellers. I view us as still having an opportunity in the next 11 games to show what kind of team we are. And I think this was more about the opportunity to really put the pieces of the puzzle together for this team at that position and kind of moving forward. It’s not to give up on the season in any way, shape or form. I’m certainly not thinking about anything going south. But we’re thinking about the opportunity we have in front of us, starting with Vegas next week. And I know that will be a huge travel game for our fans and after we get through this weekend, we’ll be excited for that opportunity.” (ProFootballTalk)
Giants
Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley is not happy about his ankle injury, which has hindered the return he has long been looking forward to.
“I’ll be honest, it’s frustrating,” Barkley said, via SNY. “It doesn’t make sense why it’s happening. Obviously, when you get hurt, you have those one or two days to reflect, feel bad for yourself and have that ‘why me’ mentality. You can’t keep that mindset. Having that mindset, you’re not going to go anywhere with it.”
- OUT for Week 6: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), LB Justin Hilliard (Achilles)
- QUESTIONABLE for Week 6: G Ben Bredeson (hand), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), T Andrew Thomas (foot), WR Kadarius Toney (ankle)
