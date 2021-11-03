NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said QB Dak Prescott will try to play this week: “We have every reason to think that he’s on go, and he should be ready to go. This will give him quite the layoff, including the bye week that we had. So we have every reason to think he’ll be on the field for us this week.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Jones mentioned LT Tyron Smith has a bone spur in his ankle. (Todd Archer)
- Jones added DE DeMarcus Lawrence is improving on his foot injury but is still a ways away from returning: “Of course, what we have to fear on him is when he gets out there because he doesn’t know but one gear, and that is all out.” (Gehlken)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said Smith (ankle) would “be pressed to play” in week 9 and they are exploring a “few options,” but wouldn’t elaborate further. (Jane Slater)
- McCarthy said they are hopeful WR Michael Gallup (calf) will play in Week 9 but his status will be determined by how he does in practice this week. (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys first-round LB Micah Parsons thinks his high level of confidence has played a “huge role” in his season thus far: “I think confidence plays a huge role. There’s never a time that I’m in the game where I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t belong here.’ I know I belong here. … My confidence is through the roof.” (Machota)
Eagles
- Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports the Eagles were “aggressively” trying to trade DT Fletcher Cox before Tuesday’s deadline despite his $40,927,760 dead cap charge.
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he’s glad Cox is still on the team following trade rumors at the deadline: “I know there were a lot of rumors there with that. I’m just really happy that Fletch is still on this football team and we’re going to be able to build upon the big-time performance that the D-line had the other day.” (Zach Berman)
Giants
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan notes Giants WR Sterling Shepard (quad) is expected to miss time after sustaining his injury in Monday night’s game in Week 8.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Giants WR Darius Slayton was a possible trade target for the Saints, but a deal never came to fruition.
- According to NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt, the Giants have requested players, Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel members to re-test for COVID-19 on Wednesday following RBs coach Burton Burns testing positive on his re-examination.
- Giants HC Joe Judge said all 13 members of the organization who tested positive were re-tested on Wednesday. (Ralph Vacchiano)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!