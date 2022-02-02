NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reports Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is scheduled to undergo surgery on his torn ACL next Thursday, with the optimism that he will be ready for the start of next season.
- Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said they are committed to “putting the pieces around” QB Dak Prescott this offseason: “This whole thing revolves around No. 4. That’s what this league is all about. It’s a QB-driven league. We feel like we got one of the best in the business, if not the best. It’s all about him. We have to continue putting the pieces around him.” (Jon Machota)
- Regarding the Cowboys currently being negative $21 million in cap space for 2022, Jones said they must make “tough decisions” with their roster going forward: “We’re going to have to make some tough decisions. We’re not going to be able to keep everybody we’d like to keep. That’s part of it. The cap is a real thing.” (Machota)
- When asked about Cowboys WR Amari Cooper, Jones responded that Cooper’s lack of productivity could be scheme-related but added that his sizeable contract brings high expectations: “It sometimes not all on the receiver. It’s scheme. It’s getting the receiver the ball. It’s the targets … But if you’re going to pay somebody a lot of money, you want them to be the best at what they do … with that comes high expectations.” (Machota)
Eagles
- Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer notes Eagles C Jason Kelce backed out of this year’s Pro Bowl without any official reason why. In the end, McLane believes Kelce wants to rest following a long season.
- Eagles LB Shaun Bradley underwent neck surgery and is expected to recover in about six months, which means he should be back before the start of training camp if all goes well. (Josh Tolentino)
Giants
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler lists Giants 2021 first-round WR Kadarius Toney as someone who could draw trade interest, noting the new regime has no ties to him.
- Fowler quotes another NFC coach as saying: “He’s either going to be the best receiver in the league, or it completely won’t work out, and I’m not sure there’s much in-between. He’s electric with the ball, but there are still some concerns about focus and availability.”
- Fowler also brings up the possibility of the Giants trading RB Saquon Barkley rather than commit to him on a big-money extension. The talent wouldn’t be the issue, the durability concerns would be.
- A trade involving CB James Bradberry would be a way to create some much-needed cap relief, per Fowler.
- According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants coaches who may still return next year include offensive QC coach Russ Callaway, interim OC Freddie Kitchens, though not in that position, ST/LB coach Anthony Blevins and QB coach Jerry Schuplinski.
- Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores spoke about his class-action lawsuit: “We didn’t have to file a lawsuit for the world to know there’s a problem from a hiring standpoint in regards to minority coaches in the NFL. The numbers speak for themselves. We filed the lawsuit so we could create some change…I think we’re at a fork in the road right now. We’re either going to keep it the way it is or we’re going to go in another direction and actually make some real change where we’re actually changing the hearts and minds of those who make decisions.” (Vacchiano)
- Flores also said that he doubts if some teams are taking their required interview with a minority candidate seriously: “The Rooney Rule was intended to give minorities an opportunity to sit down in front of ownership, but it’s turned into an instance where guys are just checking the box. I’ve had that feeling. There’s no way to know for sure, but you know.” (Vacchiano)
- Giants GM Joe Schoen on the Flores lawsuit and allegations: “No, I can’t comment on it. We had a thorough coaching search and Brian Flores was one of the finalists and I’ll just leave it at that.” (Paul Schwartz)
