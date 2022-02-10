NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- The Athletic’s Connor Hughes heard from multiple sources at the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys are likely going to franchise tag or re-sign TE Dalton Schultz rather than let him test free agency.
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman thinks the Eagles could look to make a couple of splashes in free agency with a starting-level receiver and safety, then pivot to bargain shopping. He specifically mentions Jaguars WR DJ Chark, Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead and Texans S Justin Reid.
- Berman adds there’s a good chance the Eagles use one of their three first-round picks on a cornerback. Edge rusher would be his guess for one of the other ones.
- He also mentions to keep an eye on the Eagles trying to pick up more picks in 2023.
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan heard some chatter at the Senior Bowl that some teams could have interest in trading up with the Giants at No. 5 overall in order to get ahead of the Panthers at No. 6, who teams think could take a quarterback.
- Duggan thinks the Giants will be looking for three new starters on the offensive line, including replacing RT Nate Solder, G Will Hernandez and C Billy Price.
- As far as a potential trade of 2021 first-round WR Kadarius Toney, Duggan doesn’t believe that becomes a serious consideration unless he has another year in 2022 like his rookie season.
- He adds he has a hard time seeing the Giants being able to drum up much of a trade market for DL Leonard Williams, WR Kenny Golladay or CB Adoree’ Jackson.
- Duggan doesn’t expect the Giants to exercise QB Daniel Jones‘ fifth-year option, but if they do then it’s an indication of how much influence ownership still has over personnel decisions.
- Duggan points out that the Giants are likely to continue to de-emphasize edge rushers with new DC Don Martindale, as he runs a blitz-heavy scheme that relies on scheming up pressure and corners who can hold up on the back end.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes new Giants HC Brian Daboll bringing QB Mitchell Trubisky to the Giants from Buffalo would make a lot of sense.
- Panthers assistant OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. is being hired to the same position with the New York Giants. (Jonathan Alexander)
- The Giants are hiring Colts WRs coach Mike Groh to the same role on new HC Brian Daboll’s staff. (Art Stapleton)
