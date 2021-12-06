NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones, Washington

Cowboys

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Cowboys defensive assistant George Edwards is a candidate for the Duke head coach opening.

is a candidate for the Duke head coach opening. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones expects HC Mike McCarthy to return this week: “He’s feeling really good. He’s been able to work through it.” (Jon Machota)

expects HC to return this week: “He’s feeling really good. He’s been able to work through it.” (Jon Machota) Jones also expects DE Randy Gregory and DT Neville Gallimore to return this week: “Unless there is a setback, which we certainly don’t expect, we’re preparing them to play in the game.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said QB Jalen Hurts will start again when he is healthy and there is no quarterback controversy in Philadelphia. Backup QB Gardner Minshew played well in a win against the Jets in Week 13 but Sirianni is giving greater weight to Hurts’ whole body of work across this season.

“I think he’s played good football, I think he’s played really good football,” Sirianni said, via Mike Kaye. “I think there have been times where he’s been the best in the league with the way he’s moved around and made plays. We look at that quarterback rating and what he’s had there, and so he’s played really good football when he’s in, and when he’s back, he’ll be our starter.”

Sirianni said C Jason Kelce should be healthy after the bye week. (Jeff McLane)

Giants

According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, Giants QB Daniel Jones is “likely” to miss his second straight game against the Chargers in Week 14.

is “likely” to miss his second straight game against the Chargers in Week 14. Vacchiano adds the team plans to consult an outside specialist this week to further evaluate Jones’ neck injury. He still has not been cleared for contact.

Because backup QB Mike Glennon was placed in the concussion protocol after the game, former Bills practice squad QB Jake Fromm could be in line to start for New York.

Washington

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says a source with knowledge of the team’s thinking told him that if Washington QB Taylor Heinicke continues to play at the level he has been, there’s no reason he couldn’t be a long-term starting option for them.

continues to play at the level he has been, there’s no reason he couldn’t be a long-term starting option for them. The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports DE Montez Sweat could return this week.

could return this week. Wsahington HC Ron Rivera said TE Logan Thomas ‘ MRI was clean and he believes there isn’t an ACL tear. (Nicki Jhabvala)

said TE ‘ MRI was clean and he believes there isn’t an ACL tear. (Nicki Jhabvala) Rivera said the play that injured Thomas shouldn’t have happened: “I thought the play was avoidable. It was unfortunate hit the hit occurred… it was low… like to see him use his hands… I felt it was something that was avoidable.” (John Keim)

Rivera doesn’t think DT Jonathan Allen ‘s groin injury is serious: “He’s been playing top-notch football for us.” (Standig)

‘s groin injury is serious: “He’s been playing top-notch football for us.” (Standig) Washington LB Cole Holcomb on Heinicke following the win over Las Vegas: “I love that dude. Man, Heinicke he’s a low baller. He’s a grinder. Doesn’t matter what happens, he goes out there and slings it. If he throws a pick, he shakes it off and let’s go.” (Keim)