NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- ESPN’s Todd Archer writes that though the Cowboys will have to do some rearranging financially next offseason to get flexibility under the salary cap, Dallas will try to avoid restructuring contracts for RB Ezekiel Elliott, LT Tyron Smith and G Zack Martin due to a combination of age and injury history.
- Restructuring QB Dak Prescott is an obvious move, per Archer. Dallas could also cut OT La’el Collins and replace him with OT Terence Steele, as Collins’ suspension voided the guarantees in his contract.
- Archer also raises the possibility of Dallas cutting WR Amari Cooper and DE Demarcus Lawrence, which would free up $24 million in space combined. However, they’d obviously need to replace those players.
- The Cowboys have a long list of their own free agents Archer says they’d like to keep, including WR Michael Gallup, DE Randy Gregory, TE Dalton Schultz, LB Leighton Vander Esch, OL Connor Williams and WR Cedrick Wilson. However, that probably isn’t feasible.
- Archer mentions Gregory in particular as a franchise tag candidate in 2022.
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Bo Wulf and Zach Berman write if the Eagles’ season continues on its current trajectory, it would not be surprising to see QB Gardner Minshew start at some point now that they have cleared the way by trading Joe Flacco.
- According to Eagles HC Nick Sirianni, RB Miles Sanders is “week to week” with his ankle injury and probably will miss at least Week 8: “It’s a stretch for him to be up this week.” (Dave Spadaro)
- Eagles RB Jordan Howard is a likely candidate for promotion from the practice squad.
- The Eagles are not planning on starting Minshew over QB Jalen Hurts, according to Sirianni. “I have a ton of faith in Jalen and he’ll be our starting quarterback.” (Berman)
- Free-agent S Jared Mayden visited the Philadelphia Eagles. (Aaron Wilson)
Giants
Giants HC Joe Judge said he isn’t ruling out any moves by New York at the trade deadline, pointing out he’s taking a long-term vision when it comes to his team.
“I always think long-term,” Judge said, via NFL.com. “Sometimes, long-term can come in a move you can make immediately at this point, but I’m always thinking long-term. I’ve said this from the beginning, I’m not about taking shortcuts into anything. I’ve made it very clear in terms of my vision of the team and where I want to build it. It’s being built for long-term success. I have a lot of faith in the people we have in this program right now, but ultimately my vision always goes long-term. I’m always looking at — just for everyone listening, I’m always looking at not only what our depth chart is now, but what does it look like at the end of this year, beginning of next year, what does it look like two years from now? Whether you’re going through free agency, trades, draft, whatever it may be, to me, you’re always looking down the road in terms of not where you are immediately, but where do you have to get to. That’s my perspective on that.”
- Fansided’s Matt Lombardo expects Giants OT Nate Solder, TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers, G Will Hernandez and C Billy Price to be on new teams in 2022.
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan talked to an executive who believes if the Giants are able to trade Engram before the deadline, it would be for less than what the Cardinals gave up for TE Zach Ertz: “He’s not a trade-and-extension candidate. It’s a one-year rental.”
- Peppers is the other compelling trade candidate per Duggan but it’s harder to find a team fit with him given he’s such a specialized player.
- Duggan writes that if the Giants get any offers for Engram or Peppers they should strongly consider trading them, as neither is guaranteed to qualify for a comp pick if they leave after the season.
Washington
- Washington HC Ron Rivera said the team is always looking for a franchise quarterback: “Until you get one you’re always going to be looking…We’re always talking about it.” (JP Finlay)
- Aaron Wilson reports Washington worked out RB D’Onta Foreman today.
