NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said following the team’s win against the Falcons on Sunday that they expected Atlanta to try and replicate the same blueprint defensively that the Broncos employed against them the week prior.

“They tried that early,” Prescott said, via PFT. “As I said last week, the reason I wanted it is because we didn’t play a good game. If they think that is the recipe for success against us, then good luck to them. We know what we’re capable of, and I think last week was something we needed in a sense of just refocusing, recentering and realizing this is the NFL and it’s tough. You’ve got to earn it each and every day of practice and you’ve got to come out on Sunday’s and earn it again.”

Cowboys first-round LB Micah Parsons said his role doesn’t change week-to-week, even with injuries to key players on the defense such as DE DeMarcus Lawrence : “I have the same assignment every week, just cause havoc and just do what I do. Same game plan, same assignment just execution…I’m in a groove now. (Dan Quinn) talked about it. He doesn’t want to mess up the groove where I’m at right now.” (Jon Machota)

said his role doesn’t change week-to-week, even with injuries to key players on the defense such as DE : “I have the same assignment every week, just cause havoc and just do what I do. Same game plan, same assignment just execution…I’m in a groove now. (Dan Quinn) talked about it. He doesn’t want to mess up the groove where I’m at right now.” (Jon Machota) Cowboys OT Terence Steele said he felt he played better at right tackle this week: “This week I definitely felt more comfortable, especially in the pass game. There’s still some kinks I’m working out, but definitely better than last week.” (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni is impressed with the way QB Jalen Hurts has progressed: “He just gets better every day.” (Mike Kaye)

is impressed with the way QB has progressed: “He just gets better every day.” (Mike Kaye) Sirianni also gave high praise to first-round WR DeVonta Smith who scored twice in Sunday’s win: “He’s just a good football player. Ran some really good routes. He showed it both ways today. He played his tail off.” (Josh Tolentino)

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said RB coach Burton Burns has returned to the team after battling Covid. (Dan Dugan)

Washington