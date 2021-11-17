NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy had high praise of OC Kellen Moore for putting together a “deceptive menu” for their offense. Some of Moore’s personal packages that have had success this offseason include putting seven offensive linemen on the field, including as a tight end and fullback in jumbo, short-yardage situations but also split out wide to set up for screen passes.

“Our deceptive menu is something I think Kellen and really our young coaches do a really good job scouring each week,” McCarthy said Todd Archer of ESPN. “They have a pretty good playbook, pretty good menu.”

Moore said that he takes some inspiration for unconventional plays from college football and is always looking for new plays to add.

“See all the trends that are going on, sometimes dabble in the college world,” Moore said. “We’re always looking for different inspirations. Throw them in folders, throw them in cutup folders. If they apply six weeks down the road, may not apply this year, may apply next year. Who really knows, but we’re always trying to gather information.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Moore is viewed as someone who could draw head coaching interest this year. Moore’s play-calling and offensive chops are well-established, but the 33-year-old will have to answer questions about being able to run an entire program, as he’s only been coaching since 2018.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) was limited to individual drills on Wednesday. (Jon Machota)

Cowboys K Greg Zuerlein and RB coach Skip Peete will return from the COVID-19 list on Thursday. (Archer)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said RB RB Miles Sanders is their starting running back when healthy despite the recent success of Jordan Howard and Boston Scott : “If Miles is healthy and ready to go, he’s our starter.” (Jeff McLane)

Sirianni mentioned Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is still in the league's concussion protocol. (Josh Tolentino)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said he doesn’t have any bad feelings over how things ended for him with the Carolina Panthers ahead of their Week 11 matchup.

“No, there’s no reason to be bitter,” Rivers said, via the team’s official Twitter. “I did the best I could and when it was time to move on, [Panthers owner] David Tepper treated me with tremendous dignity and respect — he really did. He gave me an opportunity to say goodbye, and I really appreciated that. And what’s really kind of cool, kind of speaks to who he is, when we played them here, he [wore] a ‘Rivera Strong’ [shirt] as well. So I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for what he’s doing there right now, what they’re trying to do in terms of their rebuild as well. But there is no bitterness. If there’s anything, you miss the folks and the friends we had in Charlotte.”

Washington brought in defensive tackles Miles Brown and Gabe Wright for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)