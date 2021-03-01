NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora identifies Cowboys WR Michael Gallup as a potential trade candidate this offseason given he’s entering the final year of his deal with Dallas and the team might not have the cap flexibility to bring him back.
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota writes that free safety is one of the Cowboys’ top needs this offseason and they could explore signing someone like Jets S Marcus Maye or Colts S Malik Hooker.
- Machota adds the Cowboys would be interested in bringing back DT Gerald McCoy if he’s fully recovered from the torn quad he suffered during camp last year.
- Cowboys WR Amari Cooper, G Zack Martin and DE DeMarcus Lawrence are restructure candidates to create additional cap room, per Machota.
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes league sources have told him to keep an eye on the Eagles as a trade destination for Raiders QB Marcus Mariota.
Giants
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Giants DL Leonard Williams‘ grievance from last year over his franchise tag is still not resolved. Williams filed to be labeled a defensive end instead of a defensive tackle, which would push his 2020 tag to $17.8 million up from $16.1 million and thus any subsequent tag in 2021 to $21.4 million instead of $19.4 million.
- According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Giants are bringing back former OL coach Pat Flaherty to serve an advisory role and work with the offensive line. Flaherty was an assistant for former HC Tom Coughlin from 2004 to 2015.
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan expects Giants assistant Freddie Kitchens to also have a hand with the offensive line as he moves to more of a general position on staff.
- Per NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt, some potential cap casualties the Giants could target in free agency include Packers OLB Preston Smith, Patriots RT Marcus Cannon, Lions CB Desmond Trufant, Texans RB Duke Johnson, Browns OT Chris Hubbard, Jets G Greg Van Roten, Lions DT Danny Shelton and Saints DT Malcom Brown. All have some connections to the current Giants front office or coaching staff.
Washington
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes that Washington tried to trade for Raiders QB Marcus Mariota but talks cooled off for some reason. He points out Mariota’s contract would have been more than $20 million if he ended up as Washington’s starter in 2021.
- Standig mentions Jets QB Sam Darnold, Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky and Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater as some other potential options Washington could explore to address their need at quarterback.
- As for Patriots QB Cam Newton, Standig points out Washington HC Ron Rivera passed up a chance to reunite with Newton last offseason and senior executive Marty Hurney is the one who cut Newton.
- Standig writes that Washington could approach S Landon Collins about a pay cut this offseason. He was lost for the season with a torn Achilles last year and would save $7.7 million as a June 1 cut. He would have to gauge if he would find another team willing to pay him his scheduled $12.5 million base salary at that time.
- Standig thinks Washington will use a fair amount of their prodigious cap space this offseason on extensions for G Brandon Scherff, DT Jonathan Allen and RT Morgan Moses.
- NBC Sports’ JP Finlay notes that Washington LB Reuben Foster is set to be an unrestricted free agent and he doesn’t appear to be in the team’s plans at the position.