NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is a growing sense that the Cowboys can get a long-term deal done with QB Dak Prescott.
“He’s going to be the Dallas Cowboys quarterback next season, whether they do a deal by tomorrow or by July 15,” said Rapoport. “The Cowboys will use the tag if they cannot get a long-term deal done, but there’s some positivity here.. It seems like there is at least a chance that [a long-term deal] gets done.”
“It might be worth it for the Cowboys to get it done now instead of letting it linger for another offseason.”
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota doesn’t think the Cowboys will make safety a huge priority in terms of making a major investment. He notes Donovan Wilson appears penciled in at strong safety and Dallas could draft or sign a discount option to replace pending FA S Xavier Woods.
- At cornerback, Machota lists Packers CB Kevin King and 40ers CB Richard Sherman as some options given their familiarity with the coaching staff. He also doesn’t rule out the Cowboys re-signing Chidobe Awuzie or Jourdan Lewis.
- Machota says it shouldn’t be a surprise if the Cowboys re-sign DT Gerald McCoy and adds Titans DL Jack Crawford would also be a fit as a former Cowboy and a former player for new DC Dan Quinn.
- Although linebacker was seen as a strength as recently as the start of last season, Machota notes the Cowboys need to bring in insurance in case Jaylon Smith continues to regress, Leighton Vander Esch continues to struggle to stay healthy and Sean Lee retires.
- Machota mentions the Cowboys will likely try and add a veteran offensive tackle to improve the depth behind LT Tyron Smith and RT La’el Collins. If Dallas has any long-term questions about the health of their bookend tackles, Machota adds they could spend a premium draft pick on the position.
- Stanford WR/KR Connor Wedington has met with the Cowboys this offseason. (Justin Melo)
Eagles
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts wishes Colts QB Carson Wentz well, but says that he has not spoken to Wentz since his former teammate was traded to Indianapolis.
“I send him my blessings,” Hurts told Adam Schefter, per John Clark. “I hope he has a great remainder of his career… I think [Wentz being traded] is an opportunity for me. It shows the trust in what [the Eagles] think I can be as a player. I want to prove them right”
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes Eagles TE Zach Ertz is just one of a bunch of high-profile veteran players the team has gotten trade calls on and could move.
- NJ.com’s Mike Kaye writes that although trading DE Derek Barnett is one way for the Eagles to clear cap space, they likely won’t get enough of a return for Barnett to make it worthwhile. For that reason, an extension is still the best bet to clear cap space and keep the former first-round pick around, per Kaye.
Giants
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer confirms Giants G Kevin Zeitler is available in trade talks.
- Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com believes that if the Giants decide to franchise tag DE Leonard Williams, it will be with the hope of signing him to a long-term deal before March 17.
- The Giants are projected to have only $6 million in cap space, and Rosenblatt writes that New York “is not in a position to carry” Williams’ franchise tag salary of $19.3 million or $21.3 million.
- Another possibility for New York, according to Rosenblatt, would be for the Giants to consider a tag-and-trade for Williams, which would allow them to maintain their cap space while accumulating draft picks.
- The Giants on Monday announced that they’ve hired Kyle O’Brien as senior personnel executive and Drew Wilson as assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Washington
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer highlights Washington as a potential landing spot for Jets QB Sam Darnold. He notes eight teams have called the Jets to ask about a trade for the former No. 3 pick.
- The Athletic’s Rhiannon Walker expects Washington to try and bolster its depth at tight end behind Logan Thomas, as they got almost nothing from the rest of their depth chart.
- Walker mentions safety as a place where Washington could splurge and go after a clear upgrade at free safety. She also notes that S Landon Collins‘ contract is an issue that is looming at some point.
- Washington is high on the potential of LB Cole Holcomb, per Walker. But they think they can upgrade on LB Jonathan Bostic and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis is currently set for free agency.