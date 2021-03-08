NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is a growing sense that the Cowboys can get a long-term deal done with QB Dak Prescott.

“He’s going to be the Dallas Cowboys quarterback next season, whether they do a deal by tomorrow or by July 15,” said Rapoport. “The Cowboys will use the tag if they cannot get a long-term deal done, but there’s some positivity here.. It seems like there is at least a chance that [a long-term deal] gets done.”

“It might be worth it for the Cowboys to get it done now instead of letting it linger for another offseason.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts wishes Colts QB Carson Wentz well, but says that he has not spoken to Wentz since his former teammate was traded to Indianapolis.

“I send him my blessings,” Hurts told Adam Schefter, per John Clark. “I hope he has a great remainder of his career… I think [Wentz being traded] is an opportunity for me. It shows the trust in what [the Eagles] think I can be as a player. I want to prove them right”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes Eagles TE Zach Ertz is just one of a bunch of high-profile veteran players the team has gotten trade calls on and could move.

is just one of a bunch of high-profile veteran players the team has gotten trade calls on and could move. NJ.com’s Mike Kaye writes that although trading DE Derek Barnett is one way for the Eagles to clear cap space, they likely won’t get enough of a return for Barnett to make it worthwhile. For that reason, an extension is still the best bet to clear cap space and keep the former first-round pick around, per Kaye.

Giants

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer confirms Giants G Kevin Zeitler is available in trade talks.

is available in trade talks. Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com believes that if the Giants decide to franchise tag DE Leonard Williams , it will be with the hope of signing him to a long-term deal before March 17.

, it will be with the hope of signing him to a long-term deal before March 17. The Giants are projected to have only $6 million in cap space, and Rosenblatt writes that New York “is not in a position to carry” Williams’ franchise tag salary of $19.3 million or $21.3 million.

Another possibility for New York, according to Rosenblatt, would be for the Giants to consider a tag-and-trade for Williams, which would allow them to maintain their cap space while accumulating draft picks.

The Giants on Monday announced that they’ve hired Kyle O’Brien as senior personnel executive and Drew Wilson as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Washington