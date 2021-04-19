NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said owner Jerry Jones is intrigued by Florida TE Kyle Pitts.

“These mismatch tight end players can make a big impact on offensive football,” Jones said, via Jon Machota. “He’s a unique player that doesn’t come around every year, and Jerry was acknowledging that.”

NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks the Cowboys could be a spot teams are eyeing to trade up for a quarterback on draft night if one starts to slip.

Jones also said one of the Cowboys’ goals in the draft is to improve on defense, but wouldn’t rule taking an offensive player if a dynamic one falls to them. (Machota)

Jones also admitted that the team has received calls for the No. 10 overall pick. (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Eagles have explored potentially trading back into the top ten, which Breer thinks would be for a cornerback.

Although, Breer adds the Eagles have also explored trading down again after dropping from No. 6 down to No. 12.

Giants

Jordan Raanan reports free agent CB Jason McCourty ‘s visit with the Giants went well, according to multiple sources. Raanan adds there are also other teams interested in McCourty’s services.

‘s visit with the Giants went well, according to multiple sources. Raanan adds there are also other teams interested in McCourty’s services. Matt Lombardo of GMenHQ takes a look at some free agents who could fill needs for the Giants. Lombardo specifically lists CB Bashaud Breeland, OLB Melvin Ingram and OT Alejandro Villanueva as some names to keep an eye on for New York.

Washington Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports Washington director of college scouting Tim Gribble was at Ohio State QB Justin Fields ‘ second pro day last week.

was at Ohio State QB ‘ second pro day last week. JP Finlay said not to read much into Washington not attending North Dakota State QB Trey Lance ‘s second pro day since OC Scott Turner , GM Martin Mayhew and Gribble were all at the first.

‘s second pro day since OC , GM and Gribble were all at the first. Finlay also said that attending this pro day could tip Washington’s hand if they want to trade up for Lance. However, it remains a “mystery” what Washington will do in the first round.

Finlay mentioned that even though QB Alex Smith retired, he still counts as $8 million against the cap in 2021.