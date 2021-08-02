NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory is attempting to rehabilitate his career following mental health disorders and substance abuse that he was using to cope with situations.

Entering his seventh season in the NFL, the veteran DE feels more prepared and equipped to deal with the challenges ahead of him, but he’s quick to make sure he’s not getting ahead of himself.

“Look, I still have a lot to prove,’’ Gregory said, via David Moore of DallasNews.com. “There is a lot of talk going around right now. I really believe I am having a good offseason. But there is still a lot to prove on the field.”

Gregory continued.

“I don’t want to sit here and say did you ever doubt you would be here. I still feel like I haven’t truly arrived. There is a lot for me to do.’’

New Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has been impressed with Gregory’s ability to get off the edge. Gregory has struggled with weight problems in the past, but is reportedly holding steady at 258 lbs.

“If you don’t have a good get-off, it’s hard to be a good pass rusher,” Quinn said. “He has that. He’s got initial quickness. But I think it’s his ability to stick his foot in the ground and bend that makes him so unique. When it’s time to twist and he can bend and get outside or inside on a play.”

Eagles

Eagles OC Shane Steichen praised first-round WR DeVonta Smith : “His releases off the line of scrimmage for a young player are super impressive.” (Mike Kaye)

praised first-round WR : “His releases off the line of scrimmage for a young player are super impressive.” (Mike Kaye) Eagles G Brandon Brooks said he is playing at 330 pounds after dropping to 285 while rehabbing last offseason. (Zach Berman)

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said RB Saquon Barkley is improving in his ACL surgery rehab.

“This guy’s showing progress, tangible progress every day with our medical staff, with our strength staff,” Judge said, via SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.“As I’ve said to him time and time again, when you’re ready, we’ll let you go. I know he wants to be out there, but we’ve got to make sure we help our players make the right decision. The goal is to get him out there and keep him out there.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports third-round CB Aaron Robinson had core muscle surgery this spring and hasn’t been able to practice yet.

had core muscle surgery this spring and hasn’t been able to practice yet. Judge added first-round WR Kadarius Toney is “day-to-day” after being taken off the COVID-19 list. (Zack Rosenblatt)

is “day-to-day” after being taken off the COVID-19 list. (Zack Rosenblatt) Judge said fourth-round OLB Elerson Smith has yet to practice: “He had a small setback early in training camp. We don’t think it’s something that’s going to long-term limit him, but I don’t want to put a timetable on him in terms of when he’ll be back absolutely.” (Pat Leonard)

Washington

Washington Football Team President and former NFL running back Jason Wright mentioned that the team is narrowing down a list of names and has to keep them close to the vest due to trademark issues. He also says that the team will release the new name as soon as they are able to do so.

“You don’t want to say too many things are (ruled) out and then you find yourself in a trademarking challenge because somebody figured out where you’re headed,” Wright said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “So there’s a bit of strategy involved with it. But we will be as open as we can as quickly as we can.”

Wright also says that the location of the team’s training camp hasn’t taken priority but is still on the team’s to-do list.

“The future location of training camp hasn’t quite broken through to the priority list just yet,” Wright said. “But the thing that we’re happy about is that because of the way that my team and Coach and others have really shaped the way that we engage with communities, we have just so much willingness to have those conversations across the board. So, we’ll get there when we get there. But you know, a few other ticking-time things going on right now.”

According to the Athletic’s Ben Standig, QB Kyle Allen missed practice after aggravating his surgically repaired ankle.

missed practice after aggravating his surgically repaired ankle. Washington TE Logan Thomas ‘ three-year, $24.065 million extension includes a $7 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.99 million, $6.275 million and $5.34 million. His 2021 base salary of $1.1 million was guaranteed and $2.215 million of his 2022 base will guarantee on the third day of the league year. (Over The Cap)

‘ three-year, $24.065 million extension includes a $7 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.99 million, $6.275 million and $5.34 million. His 2021 base salary of $1.1 million was guaranteed and $2.215 million of his 2022 base will guarantee on the third day of the league year. (Over The Cap) Thomas also has annual workout bonuses of $300,000 and per-game active roster bonuses totaling $425,000. There’s a $500,000 roster bonus due on the third day of the 2024 league year.

Washington DT Jonathan Allen ‘s four-year, $72 million deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2 million, $14 million, $14 million and $15.5 million. His 2022 base salary is fully guaranteed and $2.5 million of his 2023 base becomes guaranteed on March 20 of that year. (Over The Cap)

‘s four-year, $72 million deal includes a $30 million signing bonus and base salaries of $2 million, $14 million, $14 million and $15.5 million. His 2022 base salary is fully guaranteed and $2.5 million of his 2023 base becomes guaranteed on March 20 of that year. (Over The Cap) Allen has up to $1 million each year from 2022-2025 in per-game active roster bonuses and a $500,000 workout bonus each of those years as well.

Washington HC Ron Rivera said Allen missed practice with a hamstring injury on Monday. (Nicki Jhabvala)

said Allen missed practice with a hamstring injury on Monday. (Nicki Jhabvala) Rivera mentioned LB Khaleke Hudson will play the same role as LB Shaq Thompson did for him in Carolina in their defense. (Rhiannon Walker)

will play the same role as LB did for him in Carolina in their defense. (Rhiannon Walker) WR Antonio Gandy-Golden said his hamstring is 100 percent healthy: “It’s actually stronger than before. We did some tests … and my baseline was higher this year than when I first got here.” (Jhabvala)