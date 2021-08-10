NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is entering a contract year, and he intends on utilizing his new slot role to maximize his value.

“Everybody labels me as a deep-ball threat, but I know I can do a whole lot more,” Gallup said, via PFT. “So, me being able to come up on the inside and run some routes from there, short and intermediate game, can certainly show I’m more versatile than folks think.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and WR Amari Cooper will also see snaps in the slot, while Gallup notes that the scheme’s versatility will make it tough on opposing defenses to stop all of the Cowboys’ offensive weapons.

“Honestly, that’s pretty wild to me,” Gallup said. “They’re not going to be able to follow you everywhere. They’re going to have to change defenses up. Having all of us being able to play in the slot like that, that’s pretty big time for just our wide receiver corps in general.”

Gallup is not concerned about his impending contract situation, while noting that his play on the field will take care of his contract concerns.

“For me, if I do everything I’m supposed to do on the field, things are going to come for me off the field,” Gallup said. “I’m not too worried about that. It’s going to happen regardless. Just got to make sure that I put myself in the best position on the field so everything can fall into place off (the field).”

Eagles

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports OL Shane Lemieux is back and taking first-team reps at left guard after an injury scare earlier in camp.

is back and taking first-team reps at left guard after an injury scare earlier in camp. Giants HC Joe Judge said while he is encouraged by RB Saquon Barkley ‘s health, he doesn’t want to rush him into team drills. (Matt Lombardo)

said while he is encouraged by RB ‘s health, he doesn’t want to rush him into team drills. (Matt Lombardo) Giants TE Evan Engram said QB Daniel Jones is showing off his leadership more this year: “He’s more vocal. You can feel his presence … he speaks up. His assertiveness has been on display all of camp.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

said QB is showing off his leadership more this year: “He’s more vocal. You can feel his presence … he speaks up. His assertiveness has been on display all of camp.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Giants GM Dave Gettleman said fourth-round OLB Elerson Smith has a hamstring injury and second-round OLB Azeez Ojulari is dealing with a leg injury. (Ralph Vacchiano)

Washington Washington S Landon Collins said he is ready to go after recovering from his Achilles injury. “I feel great. I feel awesome,” Collins said, via NFL.com. “I feel like myself again. I’m in better shape than before (the injury). Just ready to get back out there with my guys… I really feel great. I feel in top-notch shape. Worked hard — and I had to work hard because of the injury — just kept being determined on what I needed to do. But, yes, I’m in the top-notch shape of my life.” Washington DT Matt Ioannidis is happy fellow DT Jonathan Allen got a contract extension: “That was awesome. Jon’s my guy. I was happy for him. When you see a guy like Jon get paid, you’re nothing but happy for him. He works, he’s sacrificed. Everything you want in a leader.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

is happy fellow DT got a contract extension: “That was awesome. Jon’s my guy. I was happy for him. When you see a guy like Jon get paid, you’re nothing but happy for him. He works, he’s sacrificed. Everything you want in a leader.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Washington DE Montez Sweat said he is emphasizing leadership in practice as a way to gain confidence: “Yeah, I think one of the most important things in this league is confidence. … It’s definitely experience. It’s me believing in what the coaches are teaching and honing in what I need to do.” (Jhabvala)