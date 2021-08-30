NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that QB Dak Prescott is “good to go” for the regular season.

“He turned it loose and was none the worse for it. The MRIs are showing all systems go. He’s throwing w/ velocity and…emphasis. He’s throwing on the run. I think we’ve really done the right thing easing this along.” (Jon Machota)

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith is a potential trade candidate.

Breer adds the Cowboys would have been opening to trading CB Anthony Brown had they found a taker for his $4.25 million base salary, but injuries have changed the equation.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he has no reason to think RT La'el Collins (neck stinger) won't be ready to play in Week 1. (Machota)

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said it "doesn't take a rocket scientist" to see the team is interested in adding running back and tight end depth. (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes the Eagles have taken calls from teams interested in trading for one of their backup offensive linemen or linebackers.

Giants

Giants OL Andrew Thomas said he understands the pressure that comes with playing in New York. Thomas was the first tackle taken last year and the No. 4 overall pick, but his time at left tackle has been rocky so far.

“There’s definitely pressure,” Thomas said, via Darryl Slater. “I put pressure on myself. I know I’ve been given this role. And I worked hard to be here. So I have to step up and do what I have to do.”

Thomas added he still has room to grow.

“I think I made improvements [this offseason], but there are a lot of things I still need to work on,” Thomas said. “I’m trying to fix those things.”

Washington

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Washington Football Team will start QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 1 and going forward.