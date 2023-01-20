NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Josh Sweat, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) from Sunday’s Divisional Round. (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott said the team supports K Brett Maher and jokingly added that they’ll need him to be on top of his game this week: “We got faith in him. We’re not going to turn our back on him. Last week, we didn’t really need him, but this week we probably will, (laughing) so get that shit together.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles DE Josh Sweat‘s father, William Washington, described his son as someone who has always been able to “compartmentalize” and focus on the challenges in front of him.

“Josh has always been one mind-focused,” Washington said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “Because he gets compartmentalized. And that’s how he rebuilt himself. Because every time there’s a challenge, if he decides, ‘I’m gonna go over this hurdle,’ he just becomes so focused on it. And sometimes it’s scary. He gets so focused on things, that that’s the only thing that matters.”

Washington spoke about Sweat requiring cauterization of a ruptured artery in his abdomen ahead of last year’s Wild Card round.

“I don’t think people really had gotten a full understanding that had he fallen asleep that day, he would have bled to death. He would have died,” Washington said. “He had lost so much blood. It was amazing that he could still do all the things that he could do. But his mind was so focused on playing in that playoff game, continuing to be that football player. And he had to take a moment and realize that this moment was bigger than that.”

Sweat said he lost a lot of weight and strength in his recovery from a ruptured artery.

“I lost all my weight, all my strength,” Sweat said. “I felt like I had to hit that reset button.”

Giants

Giants WR Darius Slayton said that QB Daniel Jones is beginning to command more respect around the NFL.

“Definitely his respect around the league is going up,” Slayton said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “At the end of the day, you can say what you want to say, you’re in a dog fight with us every week. And a lot of people this year have lost to us. To him. At some point, you can think what you want to think, but if I keep beating you and I’m right on your butt, you gotta respect that.”

Giants RB Saquon Barkley isn’t shocked by Jones’ performance this season.

“I would say I’m impressed. I’m not shocked. He been doing it all year,” Barkley said. “He’s really a special player. You know, what a way to start it off. I’m happy for him and proud of him and we’re going to need him and keep leaning on him.”