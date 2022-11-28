NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Packers

Cowboys

Cowboys G Zack Martin thinks it actually might have been a blessing in disguise that QB Dak Prescott was hurt earlier in the season and had to give way to backup QB Cooper Rush for a while. It allowed the team to build a physical identity through the running game, led by the duo of RBs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, that they’ve leaned on even with Prescott back.

“As bad as it was that Dak got hurt early in the year when he went out, I think there was a serious emphasis put on the run game and finding a rhythm there,” Martin said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “They did an awesome job of taking the pressure off of Cooper and really establishing a run game and identity of our offense. And credit to the coaches and Kellen [Moore] and those guys. We found a little something there. And then when Dak came back, obviously we’re throwing it more, but I think the emphasis on the run game is still a big part of it.”

Eagles

Eagles DT Jordan Davis is eligible to return from injured reserve, with HC Nick Sirianni noting the team doesn’t have to make their decision just yet: “We’re not in a big rush to force something. He’s attacking the rehab like crazy. We’ll see.” (Josh Tolentino)

is eligible to return from injured reserve, with HC noting the team doesn’t have to make their decision just yet: “We’re not in a big rush to force something. He’s attacking the rehab like crazy. We’ll see.” (Josh Tolentino) Sirianni said is hopeful that DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson won’t need to go on injured reserve for his injured ribs and will undergo more tests. (Tim McManus)

won’t need to go on injured reserve for his injured ribs and will undergo more tests. (Tim McManus) Sirianni said when asked if starters may be added to special teams coverage: “Everything is on the table.” (McManus)

Packers

The Packers aren’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs but they’re inching closer with another loss on the season, this time to the Eagles in Week 12. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was already playing through a broken thumb and also picked up a rib injury. Given the circumstances, it would make sense to start backup QB Jordan Love but it sounds like Rodgers wants to hold on a little bit longer.

“As long as we’re mathematically alive, I’d like to be out there,” Rodgers said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, later adding, “there’s obviously a lot of other conversations that come into play once you’re eliminated, and I’ll be open to all those conversations. Pride comes to mind. Love of the game. But there’s other factors that, obviously, would come into play should we be mathematically eliminated.”