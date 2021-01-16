NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Ian Rapoport mentions that Cowboys’ new DC Dan Quinn ‘s focus coming into Dallas is to bring “new energy and a simple scheme” compared to one Mike Nolan was running.

As for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘s recovery from a fractured and dislocated ankle, Rapoport’s sources indicate that Prescott is “coming along great.”

Eagles

Zach Berman and Bo Wulf take a look at the updated Eagles’ coaching candidates following the signing of Robert Saleh by the Jets and Arthur Smith opting to sign with the Falcons.

and Patriots’ ILB coach . While both are former NFL players, Staley played for the Eagles and has been a part of the organization for over ten years. It remains to be seen if Staley will stick around in his current role having already been passed over for the offensive coordinator position by the team.

According to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Panthers OC Joe Brady and Rams DC Brandon Staley are both on the Eagles’ list of candidates for their head-coaching job.

Fowler and Graziano add that the Lincoln Riley chatter shouldn’t be ignored, as owner Jeffrey Lurie is a big fan of Riley’s and remains very interested in trying to lure him away from Oklahoma. However, it remains to be seen how interested Riley is making the jump to the NFL.

Washington

Washington Football Team president Jason Wright said the team will keep its current colors but is yet to decide on a new logo for 2021, which Wright says research indicates should represent “a sense of aggression, of boldness, of edginess.”

“A few things are starting to become clear,” Wright said, via Pro Football Talk. “No. 1: Burgundy and gold should never change, period. That is a core aspect of the identity of this team and we know it is important from all this research as well to make sure we don’t feel like an expansion club, and we’re tied to the history. We have to keep the burgundy and gold as a centerpiece to all of this.”

“The other thing that we heard clearly is that something random would land poorly. We need something that’s connected to the history of the club or to the area or to something else that is meaningful to the fanbase already, meaningful to the area, etc. So picking some random-[expletive] bird mascot doesn’t feel like the right approach, at least from what we’ve seen so far.”