NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Responding to an ESPN segment that said the Cowboys offered QB Dak Prescott a deal on par with what the Rams and Eagles gave Jared Goff and Carson Wentz respectively, Prescott’s brother tweeted that a key difference is those contracts were for four years, not five like what Dallas offered.

Eagles

said he came close to signing with the Eagles this past season: “That was tough for me, but I think the Bucs were the best decision. It was the right timing.” If Tampa Bay wins the Super Bowl, McCoy added he might hang it up and retire: “If I get two championships, with my resume, it might be over. But you never know. When I retire, I definitely want to retire an Eagle. That’s always a dream.”

Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports that the Eagles hired former Vikings’ assistant LB coach Nick Rallis as their new LB coach.

Washington

The future of Washington QB Alex Smith is one of the team’s bigger questions this offseason, as he defied the odds to return to the field and started for the team on a run to the playoffs even though a calf injury held him back from starting in the postseason. The 34-year-old’s comeback story from injury is well-covered, but what’s still unknown is if he’ll continue that comeback for another season or retire.

“For me, this year was such a crazy rush to be out there, practicing out there every single day. To be able to put on my cleats and helmet. But for me, the crazy thing was how well my body responded to that,” Smith said in an interview on the Rachel Ray Show when asked about his plans for next year. “I just feel like I continued to get stronger and stronger and better and better. I still feel like I’m kind of a kid right now headed into the offseason. I’m excited for this offseason to see what I can go do — football and everything else. Skiing, snowboarding — I plan on doing as much as I can. I had such an amazing time playing. I felt so good out there. It was crazy after that first game how comfortable I felt back out on the field.”