NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said this week on ESPN’s draft special that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is “infatuated” with Florida TE Kyle Pitts.

“We’re hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and the GM, being infatuated with Kyle Pitts,” Mortensen said, via 247sports.com. “So I figure he’s gonna have to trade up to get Kyle Pitts. I think he’ll offer Emmitt Smith and Larry Allen, maybe throw in Michael Irvin. He doesn’t need Tony Romo but he has Dak Prescott, he spent $40 million a year on Dak Prescott so why not go get Kyle Pitts, or if he actually falls to 10 you couldn’t rule him out.”

North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome has met with virtually every team so far except for the Cowboys, Texans, Falcons and Bengals. (Justin Melo)

Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson said he’s recovering well from his ankle injury and should be cleared next month. (Rob Maaddi)

Washington

Washington’s recently signed CB William Jackson III called signing with the WFT a “no-brainer” in order to play under HC Ron Rivera.

“Oh, no question. He just knows the game, he had played for so long. He uses guys to their strength,” Jackson said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “That’s why every corner that comes in his system, they blossom. So, I’m really excited. Once I knew that he was the head coach here, it was a no-brainer.”

Rivera mentioned that he could task Jackson to line up against No. 1 receivers next season.

“He, I think, is really a tremendous corner who really has the skillset to say: ‘Hey, we want to put him on your best guy. We want to put him over here and roll away from him.’ It gives us that kind of flexibility,” Rivera said.