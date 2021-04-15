NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys
- Tony Pauline believes the Cowboys are open to trading down, and could target Tulsa LB Zaven Collins or Virginia OT Christian Darrisaw if they do.
- Pauline also said if the Cowboys stay at No. 10 overall, they would likely take Oregon OT Penei Sewell if he’s there. If not, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II or South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn are names to watch for Dallas.
- Pauline reports the Cowboys “love” Louisiana Tech DT Milton Williams, and could target him in the second round.
- Regarding the Cowboys possibly opting out of OTAs, WR CeeDee Lamb said they haven’t “talked about it” but some players are working out by themselves: “We haven’t really talked about it much. A couple of guys are working out here and a couple of guys are working out by themselves. It’s however you want to deal with it. As of right now, it’s no problem.” (Calvin Watkins)
Eagles
- ESPN’s Tim McManus writes that because the Eagles have the most picks in this year’s draft, they could look to move up in either the first or second round if a player they like falls.
- McManus explains that the Eagles could include TE Zach Ertz in a potential draft-day trade.
- Jason La Canfora said the Eagles will likely have their pick of top wide receiver prospects with the no. 12 pick.
Washington
New Washington TE Sammis Reyes is excited to both live and play in the Washington D.C. area, so much so that he signed as soon as he got the offer.
“I love the city,” Reyes said, via NBC Sports Washington. “It’s a place where — for the first time in my life — it felt like home. For me, coming from a different country, I’ve been moving from place to place since I was 14 years old… I was like, ‘That’s it. I don’t care about any other offer that comes to the table.'”
Reyes also said that there is one thing that he will bring that he will do better than anyone else on the team.
“What I do know is that no one is going to outwork me,” Reyes said.
- Tony Pauline reports that Washington is willing to trade up if a quarterback they like falls past pick No. 4.
