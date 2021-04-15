NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

New Washington TE Sammis Reyes is excited to both live and play in the Washington D.C. area, so much so that he signed as soon as he got the offer.

“I love the city,” Reyes said, via NBC Sports Washington. “It’s a place where — for the first time in my life — it felt like home. For me, coming from a different country, I’ve been moving from place to place since I was 14 years old… I was like, ‘That’s it. I don’t care about any other offer that comes to the table.'”

Reyes also said that there is one thing that he will bring that he will do better than anyone else on the team.

“What I do know is that no one is going to outwork me,” Reyes said .