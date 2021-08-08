NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Eagles

Brad Biggs reports Brad Obee is re-joining the Eagles as a pro scout, a position he formerly held with the Bears.

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and other starters will play against the Patriots on Thursday night.

“We’re gonna play our guys on Thursday,” Rivera said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ll tell you that right now. I mean, it’s a great opportunity. It’s against a very good football team. Well coached. So, I’m excited about that potential. I think that having the three games and then having a two-week prep period for the first game, it’s going to behoove us to play the guys a little bit more, at least that’s my opinion.”

Rivera wouldn’t clarify how much playing time the starters would get, but hinted that it would be significant.

“What you’re looking for is the command, the command of the offense, command of what’s going on on the field and I think the respect of his teammates when he’s on the field,” Rivera said. “So, that’s what we’re really looking for. We want some success obviously, but the truth of the matter is, those things all come with time. This will be our first exposure, his first exposure as our first quarterback out there right now.”

Rivera on the timetable for WR Curtis Samuel returning from COVID-19: “There’s no timetable for Curtis. He’s been in the system, he knows it. Yeah, you’d love for him to catch a few reps maybe in the last preseason game, but we’re not going to rush him out there.” (Adam Schefter)

Samuel is expected to be removed from the COVID-19 list this week but is being hindered from returning due to a groin injury. (Adam Schefter)

Rivera added Washington CB Jimmy Moreland has a chance to secure the nickel corner job with his performance during the preseason: “Very steady guy; headsy guy. He has a slickness to him that plays really well within what we do… These three games will be very interesting to watch.” (John Keim)