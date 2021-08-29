NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan believes players are responsible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to help their team be successful and mentioned that you must be able to count on players being available.

“I don’t really say anything here,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “To me, this is a team game. We rely on each other to play. We rely on each other to win. We have to have each other. There’s 11 guys out there at any one time to be trite about it. You have to count on the other guy being available, and you certainly don’t want to be doing anything that causes your teammates to not be available. All of that comes to the same conclusion as far as what you agreed to be as far as a player, be part of a team. You check ‘I’ at the door, so to speak. All of those has an answer.”

Jones mentioned that the vaccine assures teams will be able to play with full attendance at their stadiums.

“Every team, of course, will conform to what the local or state protocols are, and whatever they are they are,” Jones said. “In general, what’s different this year is the vaccine, and the vaccine has removed any realistic concern about the teams competing or the teams competing before a full house of football fans. So, that’s the difference. Last year was certainly a lot more than practice, but last year was an exercise that all the teams went through; the league went through. It was very successful. Your Cowboys, in terms of attendance, were the most successful of all. We’ll remember and use what we learned last year, and we will obviously use that in the fact we have this vaccine available.”

Jones said Cowboys S Malik Hooker will make the team: “There’s no question he’ll make our team. Period. He’s going to make the team and make the roster.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Both the Athletic’s Bo Wulf and Zach Berman think Eagles RB Jordan Howard will be on the team and have a role this year. However, Wulf thinks Howard will be among Philadelphia’s cuts this week as he’s a veteran who doesn’t have to pass through waivers.

will be on the team and have a role this year. However, Wulf thinks Howard will be among Philadelphia’s cuts this week as he’s a veteran who doesn’t have to pass through waivers. At wide receiver, Wulf and Berman note WR Travis Fulgham slid down the depth chart as camp and the preseason progressed, while former second-round WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside made a strong push especially in the final preseason game. However, even if Arcega-Whiteside makes the team, neither think the Eagles will cut Fulgham.

slid down the depth chart as camp and the preseason progressed, while former second-round WR made a strong push especially in the final preseason game. However, even if Arcega-Whiteside makes the team, neither think the Eagles will cut Fulgham. Wulf and Berman had a harder time projecting the offensive line given how many developmental projects the Eagles would like to keep. Both have the team cutting G Sua Opeta , OT Le’Raven Clark and OL Matt Pryor .

, OT and OL . Undrafted Eagles rookie OL Kayode Awosika is an interesting name to watch whether the team keeps him on the initial 53 or tries to sneak him to the practice squad through waivers, per Wulf and Berman.

is an interesting name to watch whether the team keeps him on the initial 53 or tries to sneak him to the practice squad through waivers, per Wulf and Berman. Berman and Wulf expect the Eagles to monitor the waiver wire for help at defensive tackle this week.

At linebacker, both have the Eagles cutting sixth-round rookie JaCoby Stevens with the hope he makes it through to the practice squad.

with the hope he makes it through to the practice squad. Eagles CB Craig James ‘ injury could have him left off the initial roster, per Berman and Wulf.

‘ injury could have him left off the initial roster, per Berman and Wulf. NJ.com’s Mike Kaye thinks there’s a decent chance the Eagles carry S Rodney McLeod on the active roster to start the season if he can return before Week 6. He’s currently on the PUP list rehabbing a torn ACL.

Washington