NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys
- NFL Media’s Jane Slater reports the Cowboys never inquired about trading for Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars and the quarterback had wanted to join the Eagles since the summer.
Eagles
- According to Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, the Eagles discussed a potential trade of TE Dallas Goedert to the Vikings. However, Minnesota pivoted to Chris Herndon.
- Lombardo adds there’s a belief in league circles that Goedert could be part of any potential Eagles trade package for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
- Eagles GM Howie Roseman declined to comment on their level of interest in Watson due to tampering rules: “We’re going forward with who we’ve got.” (Jeff McLane)
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said Jordan Mailata will start at left tackle after competing with Andre Dillard: “Jordan had a great camp. Andre had a great camp. Andre missed some time. And during that time, the chemistry 1 offensive line started to build.” (Zach Berman)
- When asked if he feels treated fairly by the Eagles, TE Zach Ertz said he doesn’t fault the organization for making him a trade candidate: “They were standing firm to what they believe was fair. I can’t fault them for that.” (Berman)
- Ertz added that he’s moved on from this offseason’s rumors and would like to “retire: with the Eagles: “This is the place I want to be, this is the place I want to retire. … I’m moving on from everything that happened this offseason. There have been apologies.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Ertz reiterated that he’s past what went on this offseason: “There’s been a lot that has gone on this offseason. Ultimately, I’m here to just kind of put it in the past. …I’m excited to be here. …This is the most fun I’ve had coming to work in a long time, these past four weeks.” (Berman)
Washington
Washington GM Martin Mayhew is confident that undrafted RB Jaret Patterson can be a “pretty special” player and feels his first two preseason performances were “very promising.”
“I think Jaret can be pretty special,” Mayhew said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “He’s got a ways to go. Obviously, the young player did not have a great game that third game, but we saw a lot those first two games that was very promising from him. He’s an explosive guy. He has really good vision. He brings a lot to the table. He reminds me a lot of when we had some guys here. Ricky Ervins, who I played with, former teammate of mine, Jamie Morris, former teammate of mine. Both those guys were built low to the ground, hard to tackle. Both of them had really great vision acceleration. That’s what Jaret can squirt through the hole. and a lot of times, the linebackers can’t find them behind the offensive line. He brings a lot to the table. He’s going to be fun to watch this year. Hopefully, he continues to grow and develop as a player.”
- Washington HC Ron Rivera‘s said they briefly considered free-agent QB Cam Newton, but are comfortable going forward with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, and Kyle Allen: “It did pop up on our radar, but just so you know, Ryan Fitzpatrick is our starting quarterback. So that’s where we are. We have three guys we like that all came to camp, did a nice job for us and we’re going to go forward with those guys.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!