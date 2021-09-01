NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Washington GM Martin Mayhew is confident that undrafted RB Jaret Patterson can be a “pretty special” player and feels his first two preseason performances were “very promising.”

“I think Jaret can be pretty special,” Mayhew said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “He’s got a ways to go. Obviously, the young player did not have a great game that third game, but we saw a lot those first two games that was very promising from him. He’s an explosive guy. He has really good vision. He brings a lot to the table. He reminds me a lot of when we had some guys here. Ricky Ervins, who I played with, former teammate of mine, Jamie Morris, former teammate of mine. Both those guys were built low to the ground, hard to tackle. Both of them had really great vision acceleration. That’s what Jaret can squirt through the hole. and a lot of times, the linebackers can’t find them behind the offensive line. He brings a lot to the table. He’s going to be fun to watch this year. Hopefully, he continues to grow and develop as a player.”