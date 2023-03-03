NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Packers

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he can relate to former OC Kellen Moore in wanting to score points quickly. In the end, McCarthy wants to be more focused on wins than stats.

“I’ve been where Kellen has been,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Kellen wants to light the scoreboard up. But I want to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. I think when you’re a coordinator, you know, but you’re in charge of the offense. Being a head coach and being a play caller, you’re a little more in tune with (everything). I don’t desire to be the No. 1 offense in the league. I want to be the No. 1 team in the league with a number of wins and a championship. And if we gotta give up some production and take care of the ball better to get that, then that’s what we’ll do, because we have a really good defense.”

When asked if he can re-adjust to calling plays, McCarthy responded he’s eager to get back into calling the offense.

“We’ll find out,” McCarthy said. “That’s a big break. … I wake up at three in the morning every night, thinking about plays. So I’m back. You know, most people sing in the shower. I’m calling the final drive of the Super Bowl again. Driving in my car, I’m thinking of plays.”

McCarthy thinks a championship-caliber quarterback must be back to “throw the ball 45 times in a game.”

“Your quarterback has to be able to go throw the ball 45 times in a game and win,” McCarthy said. “Can’t win a championship in this league if your guy can’t have the capabilities of doing that, I believe. But having them do that every week? It’s fun. It’s fun as hell to call those plays, but that’s not the best thing for your team. Time of possession goes to hell, risk for turnover goes up. We’ve got to secure the ball better. We need to be a top five team (in the league). And that’s a skill. … And that comes from the lead guy in the room. You got to emphasize that. That’s gotta be an everyday deal.”

Giants

Jordan Raanan reports contract negotiations between the Giants and Daniel Jones are progressing and it’s possible a deal gets done by Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline.

are progressing and it’s possible a deal gets done by Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline. Raanan intimates Jones will receive at least $40 million annually in a new contract.

TCU WR Quentin Johnston met with the Giants on Wednesday and will have a second meeting in the near future: “I could see myself in blue just like I was in high school,” per Ryan Dunleavy.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst provided an update regarding OLB Rashan Gary and his return from a torn ACL.

“He’s going to attack this thing as he plays,” Gutekunst said of Gary’s rehab, via Packers.com. “(Head athletic trainer Bryan Engel) and his guys have been in constant communication with him. He was here a few weeks after the season ended before he left. We expect a full recovery and hopefully, we’ll ease him back into it like we always do in camp. We’re very optimistic there.”