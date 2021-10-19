NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory feels Patriots OL David Andrews took a cheap shot on him during the final play of the team’s win over the Patriots.

“Just a dirty play,” Gregory said, NESN.com. “I was laying on the ground, I had my head laying on someone’s leg or something and their center speared me in the neck. Me, I talk a lot during the game, I think that’s part of the game, there’s some people that need that aspect of the game to get going. But when you cross the line and start to do things like that it’s unfortunate, because I know him. We trained together pre-draft and we had conversations on the field. But you start whooping up on their O-line, which we were, me especially, they get pissed off so it is what it is.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he is “hopeful” that WR Michael Gallup can resume practicing as a limited participant in week 8 practices leading up to their game against the Vikings. (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys OT La'el Collins "looks good in workouts at the facility," according to McCarthy. "I'm excited to get him in the full mix after the bye week." The team will not practice this week as an opportunity to refresh during their bye week. (Gehlken)

Cowboys DT Brent Urban has a triceps injury that he's getting checked out. (Calvin Watkins)

The Cowboys will re-evaluate QB Dak Prescott after the team's bye this week, but are optimistic about his availability for Week 8 against the Vikings after the MRI results on his calf came back, per McCarthy. (Doug Kyed)

Giants

Giants DL Leonard Williams admitted that the boo’s raining down from MetLife stadium during the team’s loss to the Rams “bothered him” while also understanding that they haven’t played up to standards.

“I mean they do bother me honestly,” Williams said, via Ny Daily News. “We’re in our own home stadium. I don’t wanna be hearing boos from our own fans. I understand they have a right to be upset, as well, because they’re coming to see us put good football on the field and we haven’t been winning. But at the same time I don’t like that.”

Williams says that even though the team isn’t playing well, he doesn’t agree with fans booing the players, and feels it’s unfair for someone else to tell the team that they’re not good at their jobs.

“I mean I don’t think anyone deserves to be put down no matter who you are,” Williams said. “I’m not gonna go to a salesman and tell him he’s not a good person or boo this person because he’s not good at his job.”

Giants QB Daniel Jones was a little more understanding in the team’s fans displeasure in the product they’ve put on the field.

“What did I think of it? Yeah, they were upset, we didn’t play well, we’re certainly upset about that too. I get it,” Jones said.

Giants OT Nate Solder dislocated his finger, but said “it’s fine.” (Dan Salomone)

dislocated his finger, but said “it’s fine.” (Dan Salomone) Giants HC Joe Judge says third-round CB Aaron Robinson is coming off the PUP list this week and fourth-round OLB Elerson Smith will be brought off injured reserve. (Art Stapleton)

says third-round CB is coming off the PUP list this week and fourth-round OLB will be brought off injured reserve. (Art Stapleton) Giants OT Andrew Thomas ‘ ankle injury is different than his foot injury and he has injuries to both feet, per Judge. First-round WR Kadarius Toney aggravated his ankle injury; both players will be evaluated for second opinions Monday. (Stapleton)

‘ ankle injury is different than his foot injury and he has injuries to both feet, per Judge. First-round WR aggravated his ankle injury; both players will be evaluated for second opinions Monday. (Stapleton) Judge won’t single anybody out but there were things he saw in the 1st and 2nd half effort-wise that “will go fully addressed to the team and individually.” (Pat Leonard)

Giants worked out free-agent OL Derrick Kelly. (Aaron Wilson)

Washington Washington HC Ron Rivera said the team has to learn from its loss vs. Kansas City. “I think the message to the guys, more so than anything else, is we have to handle adversity. We have to play two halves of football,” Rivera said, via WashingtonFootball.com. “We’ve got to be able to handle the mistakes, correct the mistakes and just keep going forward.”

Rivera said he doesn’t know when QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will return and he didn’t say who will start when Fitzpatrick is healthy. (Ben Standig)

will return and he didn’t say who will start when Fitzpatrick is healthy. (Ben Standig) Josina Anderson reports Washington isn’t considering signing QB Cam Newton right now.