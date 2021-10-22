NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t concerned about HC Mike McCarthy‘s game management.

“Again, I’ll go back to my statement, I don’t think I’ve ever been in a game that you can’t point to aspects of it that are iffy,” Jones said, via The Dallas Morning News. “And sometimes it has a good result, sometimes it doesn’t. But overall I’m right in there with Mike on his game management. I think he does it extremely well, but more importantly, I want all of our fans to know how conscientious about how hard he works on it, the detail of situational rehearsal and practice that he does. And, so, while we all know you can’t quite replicate and practice every situation, it’s not from a lack of working at it. And, so, I think that’s part of us watching the game. I think that’s part of being a fan and being interactive in the game is to make the call in our minds the way we want to make it or the way we think it should have done and the second-guessing and everything that goes with it; that endgame activity, that concentration on the game makes it beautiful.”

Giants

Giants K Graham Gano said the Panthers medical staff misdiagnosed an injury back in 2018 and 2019.

“It was potentially career-ending,” Gano said, via the NY Daily News’ Pat Leonard. “That whole thing was mismanaged. They told me I had one injury when it was actually a lot worse than that. What really needed to be fixed wasn’t. I shouldn’t have missed the full season I did. But there’s no changing it now, so I’m just thankful to be playing here.”

Despite not having a chance to play for Panthers HC Matt Rhule, Gano is still thankful for his time with Carolina.

“Looking back it’s such a great time that I had there, a lot of great memories, we raised a family there, that’s still home,” Gano said. “As frustrating as it was, I’d like to focus on being thankful for that opportunity. After getting released by Washington, they gave me a chance to play again, and I was thankful for that.”

Washington

Although Washington S Landon Collins said he is willing to play linebacker, he admits that he’d rather be in his traditional role as a safety.

“I’m a team player,” Collins said, via Peter Hailey of NBC Sports. “Do I like playing down there? I’m good at it. If I’m good at it, I’ll play there. If I need to be played there, cool. Other than that, do I like playing linebacker? No. No I don’t. I don’t like hitting big linemen, getting big linemen off me. I’m undersized for being a linebacker. So yeah, I don’t want to play down there, but if need to, yeah, I’ll do so. I’m good at it.”

Collins explained that he’s unsure how long he’ll be tasked with playing linebacker and added that he hasn’t taken “any reps in the back end.”

“That’s what I’m trying to figure out,” said Collins. “I ask these questions, I don’t have a solidified answer. As we practice, I’m not taking any reps in the back end. So, from that standpoint, I just kind of figure that’s what they’re trying to do right now.”

Collins reiterated that he has a deeper understanding of the game at safety.

“I’ve made more plays at safety than I’ve ever made at linebacker,” Collins said. “I know what to read, I know how to play it, I know where I can cheat at, I know where to disguise it, I know how to make things work.”