NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera will be headed back to Charlotte this week with his new team for the first time since being fired by the Panthers after the 2019 season. In a twist of drama, his former quarterback, Cam Newton, will in all likelihood be leading the team after his surprising return after he too was jettisoned after 2019 along with Rivera. Washington seemed like a natural landing spot for Newton, and given the Football Team’s struggles at quarterback it’s fair to wonder if they should have gone after Newton.

“Well, I think the biggest thing for me looking at it was it is really trying to go in a different direction more than anything else. That’s, to me, what it’s really all about,” Rivera explained via NFL Media’s Grant Gordon. “If it was possible to emulate everything that we did there, I would have, but I just felt that this was an opportunity for us that we were going completely different. This was going to be a young team, a bunch of young players which is what we’re trying to do and if you look at them, and they’re a good example, but the team that got young very fast along the lines of what we’re trying to do and build it up that way. Because to me, if you build it through the draft, you put the right people in place, you can have that type of sustainability. We had a nice run up to 2017 and then the quarterback injuries caught up with us in 18 and 19 more so than anything else. If you really look at that in both instances, we had had six wins when we had to change out and sometimes you just can’t overcome the injuries.”