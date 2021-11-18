NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says they’re looking three to four weeks out for when DE DeMarcus Lawrence, DE Randy Gregory and DT Neville Gallimore will be able to return. (Jon Machota)
- All three are on injured reserve with foot, calf and elbow injuries respectively.
Giants
- According to the Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the Giants signed LB Benardrick McKinney to their active roster because he was out of practice squad elevations.
- Regarding drawing head coaching interest, Giants DC Patrick Graham pointed out that skeptics were also calling for him to be fired recently this season: “I could care less about that stuff.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
Washington
Washington HC Ron Rivera will be headed back to Charlotte this week with his new team for the first time since being fired by the Panthers after the 2019 season. In a twist of drama, his former quarterback, Cam Newton, will in all likelihood be leading the team after his surprising return after he too was jettisoned after 2019 along with Rivera. Washington seemed like a natural landing spot for Newton, and given the Football Team’s struggles at quarterback it’s fair to wonder if they should have gone after Newton.
“Well, I think the biggest thing for me looking at it was it is really trying to go in a different direction more than anything else. That’s, to me, what it’s really all about,” Rivera explained via NFL Media’s Grant Gordon. “If it was possible to emulate everything that we did there, I would have, but I just felt that this was an opportunity for us that we were going completely different. This was going to be a young team, a bunch of young players which is what we’re trying to do and if you look at them, and they’re a good example, but the team that got young very fast along the lines of what we’re trying to do and build it up that way. Because to me, if you build it through the draft, you put the right people in place, you can have that type of sustainability. We had a nice run up to 2017 and then the quarterback injuries caught up with us in 18 and 19 more so than anything else. If you really look at that in both instances, we had had six wins when we had to change out and sometimes you just can’t overcome the injuries.”
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe mentions Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky and Raiders QB Marcus Mariota as potential options for Washington this offseason at quarterback.
