NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Cowboys VP Stephen Jones spoke about rookie LB Micah Parsons during a radio interview: “Sometimes you just get fortunate. We were focused on those corners and (they both went right before us). As bad as we thought we needed a CB, we went with the best player on our board. Certainly that’s paid off for us.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys’ rookie CB Kelvin Joseph missed Friday’s practice due to a personal matter and has been ruled out from Week 11. (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said OT Tyron Smith’s (ankle) status for Week 11 will be determined on Saturday. (Todd Archer)
Giants
When asked about the Giants going 0-7 in primetime games, QB Daniel Jones said he hasn’t thought about their winless streak.
“I really haven’t thought about it,” Jones said, via Michael Eisen of the team’s official site. “I didn’t realize it until recently, but we’re preparing for this week. Each game is different. Each game is a different opportunity, so we’ll look to prepare for this one.”
As for playing on Monday night against the Buccaneers, Jones said they need to keep individual focus on Tampa Bay.
“We haven’t won enough games here recently, period, so you look at whatever the situation is,” Jones said. “We’ve got to look at this game individually and preparing for that game.”
Giants HC Joe Judge mentioned that they’ve looked into changing their practice preparation ahead of night games.
“We’ve looked at that before in different places we’ve been and there’s been times we’ve altered maybe the time of day we’ve practiced,” Judge said. “To be honest with you, we’re all kind of creatures of habit when you get to football. We talk a lot about specialization of training. Everyone’s got different ways of how they want to practice and do things. If you’re an Olympic sprinter, there’s a little bit different build up to a game. There’s different things that lead into it.”
Washington
- Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington’s practice squad TE Temarrick Hemingway was excused from Friday’s practice due to personal reasons.
- Rivera said WR Curtis Samuel (groin) looked good in Friday’s practice and they will play him on a limited basis when he returns: “He looked good. It’s one of those things, you’re anxious, you’re excited to see him out there. You know now it’s a matter of time. It’s getting comfortable again and getting his wind under him, too.” (John Keim)
