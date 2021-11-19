NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

When asked about the Giants going 0-7 in primetime games, QB Daniel Jones said he hasn’t thought about their winless streak.

“I really haven’t thought about it,” Jones said, via Michael Eisen of the team’s official site. “I didn’t realize it until recently, but we’re preparing for this week. Each game is different. Each game is a different opportunity, so we’ll look to prepare for this one.”

As for playing on Monday night against the Buccaneers, Jones said they need to keep individual focus on Tampa Bay.

“We haven’t won enough games here recently, period, so you look at whatever the situation is,” Jones said. “We’ve got to look at this game individually and preparing for that game.”

Giants HC Joe Judge mentioned that they’ve looked into changing their practice preparation ahead of night games.

“We’ve looked at that before in different places we’ve been and there’s been times we’ve altered maybe the time of day we’ve practiced,” Judge said. “To be honest with you, we’re all kind of creatures of habit when you get to football. We talk a lot about specialization of training. Everyone’s got different ways of how they want to practice and do things. If you’re an Olympic sprinter, there’s a little bit different build up to a game. There’s different things that lead into it.”

