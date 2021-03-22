NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington, Kenny Golladay

Cowboys
- Ed Werder of ESPN reports that the Cowboys’ signing of S Keanu Neal could affect the snaps played by LB Jaylon Smith in certain packages, yet Werder adds that Smith’s roster spot is not believed to be in jeopardy. His $7.2 million base salary became fully guaranteed on Sunday.
- Neal signed a three-year contract worth up to $5 million that includes two voidable years. He will make a base salary of $4 million with $3 million guaranteed in the form of a signing bonus and another $1 million in incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract with $7.75 million guaranteed and a $3.5 million signing bonus. He’ll make base salaries $1.25 million (guaranteed), $3 million (guaranteed for injury at signing), and $4.5 million to go along with $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses for the 2021 season and another $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses from 2022-23. (Aaron Wilson)
- Cowboys WR Noah Brown signed a one-year, $1.127 million contract that includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a base salary of $990,000. (Aaron Wilson)
- TCU S Trevon Moehrig has a virtual meeting scheduled with the Cowboys among other teams. (Doug Farrar)
Giants
- Per the Athletic’s Dan Duggan, Giants OT Nate Solder‘s new deal is, in essence, a pay cut from $10 million down to $3 million in. Solder had a $4 million 2022 roster bonus that was also eliminated.
- Solder’s $3 million 2021 base salary is fully guaranteed and he will count $9.5 million against the cap instead of $16.5 million.
- According to Jordan Raanan, the 2022 year on Solder’s new deal is voidable and he will be a free agent in 2022.
- New Giants TE Kyle Rudolph said on Sirius XM NFL Radio that when he was cut by the Vikings, he didn’t hear from the New York “at all” in the beginning. In fact, Rudolph said the Giants didn’t show interest in him until Wednesday night, after free agency had already officially opened. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- The New York Giants made some coaching changes including Jody Wright moving from defensive assistant to offensive assistant and Anthony Blevins is now the assistant LBs/special teams coach after working with DBs last year. (Jordan Raanan)
Washington
- According to the Athletic’s Ben Standig, the coaching staff has told Washington QB Steven Montez his best chance of sticking and making a contribution next year is in a Taysom Hill-style role.
- Standig notes tight end and offensive line are bigger priorities for Washington in the draft than they were in free agency.
- On the defensive side, linebacker is one of Washington’s top needs in the draft, per Standig. They added LB David Mayo in free agency but he’s not seen as a starting option.
- Joel Corry notes the remaining $7.5 million of Washington S Landon Collins’ injury guaranteed $12.5 million base salary is fully guaranteed for the 2021 season. He had $5 million of this figure already fully guaranteed.
- Washington could look to re-sign CB Fabian Moreau and LB Jared Norris as it continues to build out its depth. (John Keim)
- Washington K Dustin Hopkins signed a one-year, $2.462 million contract that includes $1.887 million guaranteed, a $137,500 signing bonus, a base salary of $2.325 million ($1.75 million guaranteed). (Aaron Wilson)
Kenny Golladay
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports the contract break down of WR Kenny Golladay, which is a four-year, $72 million deal with $40 million guaranteed and includes a $17 million signing bonus.
- In 2021 it will carry a $4.5 million cap hit, $21.15 million cap hit for 2022, $21.4 million in 2023, and $21.4 million in 2024. It also includes $1 million available annually in incentives for Pro Bowls, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was surprised the Giants signed Golladay because of issues the receiver had near the end of his time with the Lions. He missed a Saturday meeting before the game in which he injured his hip and there were questions from the team whether the injury was really bad enough to shelve him for the rest of the season, which didn’t go over well for either side.
- However, Breer says the Giants did a ton of homework on Golladay, including HC Joe Judge reaching out to his numerous connections on the Lions’ former coaching staff and leaning on new executive Kyle O’Brien who joined the Giants from Detroit this offseason.
- Golladay’s visit with the team last week also went very well and helped ease any remaining concerns, per Breer.
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says people around the league were shocked that Golladay was able to get $18 million per year on a multi-year deal from New York.
- Per Pro Football Talk, no one else vying for Golladay was even in that neighborhood. The Bengals had a one-year deal for about $13 million on the table, while the Bears will willing to do one year and $11-12 million. The Ravens were mentioned as a candidate but the sense was their interest was more of a smokescreen.
