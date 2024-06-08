NFC Notes: D.J. Humphries, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

San Francisco will split his $25.9 million in dead money with $10.3 million in 2024 and $15.6 million in 2025. According to Aaron Wilson, the 49ers signed TE Logan Wilson to a one-year, $1.21 million contract with $300k of his base salary guaranteed for skill, injury, and salary cap.

Cardinals

The Cardinals released veteran LT D.J. Humphries this offseason after a torn ACL. Arizona OT Paris Johnson Jr. talked about keeping Humphries’ passion and joy for the game alive around the team as he replaces him on the left side of the line.

“I want to bring that Hump energy that he brought,” Johnson said, via Bob McManaman of AZ Central. “He brought a lot of the energy and excitement and happiness in the room – and it was just his natural energy to where I only had to focus on me. I didn’t have to make sure other guys were feeling some type of way when they came in here because Hump brought that.”

“But now that Hump’s not here … I want to be that guy to make sure everybody’s hyped to come to practice, everybody’s hyped on taking the field for team-on-team period, or if it’s a low day or something. … I want to bring that because that’s what me and Hump did to each other. We would hype each other up. Dudes are like, ‘Dude, it’s about to be a walk-through.’ But we were lit. I want to bring that energy. I want to bring more guys to do that.”

OverTheCap points out the Cardinals gained $16 million on June 1 with the release of Humphries. Arizona will split his $13.8 million in dead money evenly in 2024 and 2025.

Seahawks

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald has been impressed by WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba so far and set the standard for his performance high for the upcoming season.

“JSN’s a great player, and expecting big things out of him,” Macdonald said, via The Coachspeak Index. “He’s had a great offseason. Works his tail off, his practice habits are awesome, moving ability is pretty elite. So, I think we’ve got a really cool plan for him.”