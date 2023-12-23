NFC Notes: D.K. Metcalf, Fred Warner, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner discussed all the ways Ravens QB Lamar Jackson can beat you and said they need to be on every detail in order to limit him.

“When he is running, yeah, he can hurt you with his legs, but he can also hurt you by running [and] then look down the field and throw an explosive pass on you, that sort of thing,” Warner said, via PFT. “And him being more aware of wanting to stay in the pocket and deliver the football to the receivers, playmakers. So you can’t just sit there and say, ‘Hey, just hold him in the pocket. Don’t let him get loose.’ You hold him in the pocket, and you don’t apply pressure, then he’s going to hit you deep. So that’s where it’s like, we got to be on top of every little detail this week.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said fifth-round QB Clayton Tune is the ideal backup quarterback despite his apparent lack of experience.

“We have that guy on our team right now,” Gannon said, via Cardinals Wire. “I would say what jumps out to me is his brain, because when you’re one play away from going in the game and taking minimal rep— really game plan specific reps with four days— you’ve got to be pretty in tune to do that. That’s probably what I would say because those guys don’t get a lot of reps and then to jump in the game and play winning football for you, that’s hard to do. There’s not a lot of positions that—and you have to have them all that do that, but at that position specifically talking to the quarterback, there’s so much on his plate mentally and physically to be able to operate in a level that you can win a game with is hard.”

Seahawks

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf had high praise of QB Drew Lock for changing his route on his final reception of Week 15’s win over the Eagles.

“Hats off, Drew, for on the last catch that I had,” Metcalf said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “I had a curl route at first. And then he looked out (at the defense) and gave me a signal and changed my route.”

Metcalf said their team has a “big wave of confidence” after defeating Philadelphia.

“Just for us to be back on the winning side of everything, it just gives us hope,” Metcalf said. “It’s just a big wave of confidence flowing through this building. But hopefully we can ride that these last few weeks.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said he and the team “have acknowledged” the possibility of shutting down DB Jamal Adams for the rest of the season. (Gregg Bell)