NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, A.J. Brown, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott still has three more years remaining on the four-year, $160 million deal he signed last offseason. However, with the way the quarterback market has skyrocketed since he signed that deal, Dallas might already want to think about being more proactive about his contract situation than they were the last time.

“As you know one of our biggest challenges [in the negotiations] was length and obviously it’s going to be popping up again real quick,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “We went along with the shorter length. You pay attention to these all the time and certainly we’ll always be thinking about Dak and how he affects us in a salary-cap standpoint. But, yes, he’s always in the back of our minds when you’re managing the salary cap with this football team.”

For his part, Prescott says he’s not worried about what other quarterbacks are making or his contract right now.

“I told you guys I wasn’t paying attention much when mine was going on, so damn sure not paying attention to the other guys,” he said. “Happy for all of them. Good for the league. I’m sure it will just continue to go that way.”

“I guess those talks will have to happen in a private conversation,” he added when asked what he’d say if the Cowboys approached him about a new deal.

Eagles

Eagles WR A.J. Brown said that he “didn’t appreciate” the manner in which he was traded from the Titans to Philadelphia and feels his former organization blamed him for how the situation was handled.

“You know, it’s a business, and I’m not upset about the trade or anything because it is a business or whatever,” Brown said, via NFL.com. “But to be honest, I just didn’t appreciate how it all went down, and they just kind of blamed me for it. I’m man enough to say that, however people may take it. But I have no bad blood with Tennessee. I’m moving forward. I’m happy to be here. But (there are) a lot of things people don’t know about, and they’re just pointing fingers at me. But that’s OK.”

Giants

Giants second-round WR Wan’Dale Robinson is excited about the team’s potential on offense.

“I think it can be pretty exciting,” Robinson said, via NY Post. “We’ll see the stuff that they come up with and whenever game time comes, I’m sure you all will be happy to see it.”

New York’s focus is on maximizing its offensive weapons and putting them in a position to succeed. Robinson believes this system was tailor-made for his skillset.

“This is the type of offense that you would want to be in as a receiver,” Robinson said. “They give you a lot of flexibility on running your routes, just allowing you to make plays and get open.”

Robinson’s speed and athleticism has allowed him to make a swift transition to the NFL game despite his lack of prototypical size.

“It’s been like this my whole life,” Robinson said. “Since I started playing at 5 years old, I’ve always been one of the smaller ones. I’ve been able to overcome that, so I’m not going to treat it any differently now. At the end of the day, it’s still football and my job is to go out there and make plays.”