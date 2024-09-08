NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Giants

Dak Prescott

The Cowboys signed QB Dak Prescott to a four-year, $240 million deal on Sunday, just two hours before their game against the Browns. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave him a guaranteed $231 million., commenting that he believes Prescott will be the starter for the remainder of his time with the team.

“What the guaranteed money means is a big commitment for the next five years to our future, if you will,” Jones said Sunday, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “There’s a lot of me that thinks that Dak is our quarterback for the rest of my time. That’s not just limited to the terms of this contract, either. I have a lot of confidence in him. He brings so much to the table.”

“I’m happy that it’s done,” Jones continued “This was a time when it was right there for us to do. We were all set to go and it was critical. I’ve seen so many things that were worthy of doing that were not done because you missed the timing to make it happen. Opening Day, up here against Cleveland, this was a great time to make it happen. I think we all felt a little energy to come on in and get to a point where we could say yes. I’ve known all along what a great player Dak is, and I’m satisfied everybody understands I understand [that].”

Jones wanted it to be known that he got deals done with both Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb, despite taking criticism for waiting to sign both, and was willing to pay the cost.

“We’re going to be able to handle this,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We’re going to be able to get players around him that give us a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. [Prescott] was our best chance of getting one. . . . This was the thing to do for what we’re here for and that’s to win a championship…This was the thing to do for what we’re here for, and that is to win a championship. I know our fans know that. I’m surprised that anyone would think that anything short of — they might disagree with the decision — but anything short of a commitment is just not the case with me. I gave everything I ever had or hoped to have to get a chance to be a part of the Cowboys. And it’s beyond my fondest dreams where we stand today.”

Jones to reporters about the contract numbers: “I know these numbers are beyond anything I could have ever imagined. When I gave Deion Sanders a $12 million bonus before I gave it, flew to my hometown where I grew up when 50 cents was big time.” (Calvin Watkins)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said DT Mazi Smith put a lot of focus on his rehab from a shoulder injury and has looked good since returning.

“I think really when I look at Mazi throughout the off-season program, he did a good job with the football part of it. But he was in the pure focus of rehab. He came back where he needed to be in training camp. I thought he did a nice job with the weight. He’s coming back at a nice path there. I just think once we got going in the padded work he’s very, very comfortable with what we’re asking him to do. He’s gearing up. He’s ready to go.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

said to “put it all on me” regarding the loss to the Vikings. Daboll added that he did not consider benching QB Daniel Jones and won’t be doing so this week. (Pat Leonard)