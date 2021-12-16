NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

acknowledged that he hasn’t been playing up to his standards, but doesn’t consider himself to be in a slump: “I do realize I’m not playing my best ball, haven’t been playing it, have made some poor decisions you could say. I wouldn’t say it’s slump material, but I’m definitely not up to my standards or expectations.” (Jori Epstein) When asked if his calf and ankle injuries has affected his play, Prescott said that he is fully recovered from those issues: “I’m fully healthy. 100 percent healthy. Thank you, though. Thank you.” (Jori Epstein)

Cowboys CB Anthony Brown mentioned that he is playing through a broken pinkie finger. (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley said his goal since joining the organization is to “turn this thing around” and hopes to play his entire career in New York.

“I plan on being a big reason why we turn this thing around,” Barkley said, via Rob Maadi of the Associated Press. “That’s just my mindset, that’s my thought process. When I got drafted here, I said I want to be here for the rest of my life. I was born in New York, I’m from Pennsylvania. I live an hour and some change from my parents’ house. This is where I started my career, where I would love to finish my career. I know this thing is going to turn around and I would love to be a part of the reason it does.”

Barkley feels that his “explosiveness” has returned to his game after recovering from knee and ankle injuries.

“I put a lot of hard work in the offseason and during the season with my knee, and also having to rehab my ankle,” Barkley said. “But last week, watching film, I felt like my burst was there a little bit. I felt like my explosiveness is there. I just have to keep going, keep trusting in the system, keep trusting my body, keep trusting the rehab and just keep my head down to keep working.”

Barkley believes the team has “bought in” to HC Joe Judge‘s system and the “building process” that is going on.

“I think we’ve bought in,” Barkley said. “We have the guys that are bought in. We work. We love football. We have guys who are committed to it. But that’s everywhere in the NFL. That’s why it’s so hard to win in the NFL. We have just been very unfortunate as a team, as an organization, whether it’s injuries or just the way we lost games. But it’s all part of the building process and it’s going to change at some point. And, when it does, it’s going to be a beautiful story.”

Washington

said Washington owner ‘s reported attempts to meddle in the league’s investigation haven’t been successful: “It didn’t interfere with the work that our investigator did.” (Mark Maske) Washington DC Jack Del Rio said DE Montez Sweat is hopeful to be activated from the injured reserve and COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game. (Nicki Jhabvala)