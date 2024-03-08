NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Darren Waller, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Dallas’ season came to an embarrassing end at the hands of the Packers, and they have been receiving a lot of criticism since. Plenty of questions arose about their team, and QB Dak Prescott takes all insults about their culture as an attack on him.

“Yeah, the culture is high honestly, and the culture is great from my standpoint. . . . My point is that’s something I’ve bragged on and took pride in,” Prescott said, via Garrett Podell of CBSSports.com. “So if there’s questions of that or concerns on that, I feel attacked. I’m sure some guys in the locker room do, but at the end of the day, it’s a business, and the way that this business plays out, people don’t get exactly what they want. There’s always sourness I guess you could say somewhere. I don’t want to make anything bigger than that.”

Eagles

Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Spots outlined the Eagles’ upcoming offseason by talking about pending free agents from last year’s team, along with areas of need for 2024 free agency.

Giants

Giants TE Darren Waller has contemplated retirement all off-season, and he’s still yet to decide whether to return or not for the 2024 season.

“I’m undecided at the moment,” Waller said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic. “It’s really the idea of signing up for another journey. It’s tough, it’s long, it requires a lot. And if you’re not fully bought into every single thing of the process, it’s going to be tough. I feel like at the end of the day, you’re doing guys a disservice if you’re not all the way in. So those are the kinds of things I’m taking into account. I know the team is getting prepared for a new season, so I’m not trying to have it be this drawn-out thing. I’ll be deciding pretty soon, but I haven’t made a decision yet.”

“I don’t think any of my questions are about an ability standpoint. I feel like there’s plenty left in the tank, and that’s why there’s still the ability to go both ways with the decision.”